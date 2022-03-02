Kiwi Voices Light Up The Streets As Voices Of Hope Mental Health Awareness Campaign Launches Nationwide

Mental Health awareness charity Voices of Hope has launched its most recent campaign ‘Yours Sincerely’ in order to support Kiwis suffering from mental health issues. The campaign launches alongside LUMO Digital Outdoor and Canva as its inaugural ‘Billboards for Good’ partnership.

The campaign which launched March 1 aims to spread messages of hope throughout the country to remind people that the world is better with them in it. The campaign was created through the ‘Billboards for Good’ charity initiative, launched recently by digital out of home provider LUMO and design platform Canva.

The awareness campaign is backed by thousands of Kiwis, who submitted their comments of support which were then turned into the creative which is displayed on the LED screens.

Earlier this month Voices of Hope put out a call online asking their community if they agreed with the “even if you can’t see it right now, there is always hope” message. Voices of Hope quickly gained thousands of comments across the social media platforms with people eager to support the message - many of those names now fill the billboards up and down the country.

Genevieve Mora, Co-Founder and General Manager of Voices of Hope says: We know that the work we do at Voices of Hope impacts many and to be able to reach even more people with the support of LUMO and Canva is incredible. We are very grateful for this opportunity and excited to see the impact it has on Kiwis. Mental health is something we all have and we hope these messages remind people that the world is better with them in it.”

Canva provided the creative and design support and Lumo provided inventory across LED screens in Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington, Tauranga and Hamilton for the project.

Robyn King, head of social impact at Canva says: “We’re excited to partner with LUMO to support some amazing, yet under-resourced, local non-profits by leveraging Canva’s unique design skills to create campaign assets for the Billboards for Good initiative. One of Canva’s guiding values is ‘to be a force for good’ and we hope this is the first of many collaborations to help shine a light on a range of worthy causes and amplify the impacts of nonprofits.”

The “Yours Sincerely” project as part of Billboards for Good is officially live, lighting up LUMOscreens across New Zealand with messages of Hope.

The pledged names are a signal of strength and solidarity around the country and the messages are designed to help thousands of Kiwis who are fighting the tough fight with mental health.

www.thevoicesofhope.org

ABOUT:

Voices of Hope is a mental health charity based around the experiences of Jazz Thornton and Genevieve Mora who have gone through their own journey’s with mental illness. We aim to create and implement change for mental health, whilst raising awareness and providing hope through the voices of those with lived experience.

Canva is an online design and publishing tool with a mission to empower everyone in the world to design anything and publish anywhere, Canva launched in 2013.

Lumo Digital Outdoor are local leaders on the global stage, helping to amplify the bold, creative ideas of brands big and small, through powerful, premium digital billboards.

