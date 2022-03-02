News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

NZNO Supports Allied Health Workers

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 6:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Nurses Organisation

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) says it supports allied health workers who are PSA members taking industrial action to pursue a fair outcome, after all other avenues have been exhausted despite protracted bargaining.

Health workers never reach the decision to take industrial action lightly and we know this is the case here. NZNO supports these workers being treated fairly and equitably by their employers and says they must have the value of their work recognised, just as all groups working in health should have.

NZNO hopes a solution can found before industrial action takes place and says this would be quite possible if the allied health workers’ employers listen and respond to the issues raised by their employees.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Nurses Organisation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 