NZNO Supports Allied Health Workers

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) says it supports allied health workers who are PSA members taking industrial action to pursue a fair outcome, after all other avenues have been exhausted despite protracted bargaining.

Health workers never reach the decision to take industrial action lightly and we know this is the case here. NZNO supports these workers being treated fairly and equitably by their employers and says they must have the value of their work recognised, just as all groups working in health should have.

NZNO hopes a solution can found before industrial action takes place and says this would be quite possible if the allied health workers’ employers listen and respond to the issues raised by their employees.

