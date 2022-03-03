News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

March Is Brain Injury Awareness Month

Thursday, 3 March 2022, 7:00 am
Press Release: Brain Injury NZ

Thursday 03 March 2022-- Brain Injury Awareness Month is about shedding light on what is often an invisible injury.

Every 15 minutes a New Zealander sustains a traumatic brain injury (TBI) and almost all New Zealanders know somebody who has been affected. This campaign is about spreading awareness about brain injury.

Brain Injury NZ President Iain Watkins says people with brain Injuries are often frustrated when family and friends say things like ‘you look normal to me’. “One of the biggest problems with brain injury, whether accidental or acquired, is there is no visible outward sign that there is anything wrong. In fact to others around them, they look quite normal.”

TBIs can range from mild concussion to severe. The effects can be temporary or permanent.

As a result of concussion some people may experience emotional, behavioural, and thinking problems which can interfere with their lives. Most of these problems can resolve within a short period of time. However, some of these symptoms may persist for a significant period of time and in some cases for life. This is known as Post-Concussion Syndrome.

Brain Injury NZ offers support and resources to those who are affected – whether it be their own injury, or the injury of a loved one. We understand the daily struggles and the constant readjustments required, and we have the resources and links you need to begin enjoying life again! We are here to help and support you.

www.brain-injury.nz

0800 272 466 (BRAINNZ)

About Brain Injury NZ

Brain Injury NZ (Bl NZ) is the national body that supports 14 regional organisations around NZ. We are a national voice for those with brain injury.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Brain Injury NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 