News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Time For Action On Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder In Aotearoa

Monday, 7 March 2022, 7:37 pm
Press Release: Alcohol Action NZ

Alcohol Action NZ welcomes Paula Penfold’s powerful documentary on FASD entitled “Disordered” that was released today, and encourages everyone to watch it.

Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder is the result of brain damage suffered before birth from drinking during pregnancy. It is a lifelong disability directly caused by alcohol. As they grow up, those affected by FASD often run into trouble with the law and many end up in prison. However, FASD has been almost completely ignored by successive governments, with few appropriate health or support services provided for individuals or their whānau, no attempts characterize the size and nature of the problem, and no prevention strategy.

This documentary, made with Stuff Circuit, provides an insight into lives affected by FASD and our collective failure to respond with competence or compassion.

Professor Jennie Connor, a medical spokesperson for Alcohol Action NZ, says “In a 2009 NZMJ editorial, Professor Doug Sellman and I estimated FASD to affect 600 to 3000 babies born in Aotearoa every year, and in 2022 we still don’t know much more than that about how many people are affected.

Dr Tony Farrell, Chair of Alcohol Action NZ, said “A full range of services and supports need to be developed for individuals and whānau affected by FASD - from diagnostic services through to appropriate lifelong support.”

“The specific exclusion of FASD from recognition as a disability, and thereby from entitlement to support, must end”, he added.

The open secret that Māori are disproportionately affected by FASD, and that alcohol has been a major contributor to harm and inequities post-colonisation, will be front and centre in hearing of Rāwiri Ratū’s Waitangi Tribunal claim (Wai2575) that is scheduled to start next week.

Professor Connor commented “The public needs adequate protection from industries that sell inherently harmful commodities, whether they are pesticides or alcohol.”

“The rights of Māori to protection from alcohol-related harm under te Titiri O Waitangi will be set out in the Waitangi Tribunal hearing on FASD starting on Monday 14 March.”

Alcohol Action NZ advocates for prevention of alcohol-related harm through alcohol policy which reduces consumption in the population. In the case of FASD, a high level of awareness that alcohol causes brain damage is critical, among pregnant women and throughout the population, but to be effective we also need to adopt policies to reduce normalisation of heavy drinking.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Alcohol Action NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 