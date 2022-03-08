Make Fabulous Feijoas An Essential Part Of Your 5+ A Day

Every year as we get set to farewell another summer, the tropical flavours of the feijoa/whitoa signal the start of cooler months and remind us of childhoods spent foraging under the neighbours’ trees for these delicious Autumn fruit.

A well-loved Kiwi favourite, the 2022 feijoa crop looks set to be another good one says New Zealand Feijoa Growers Association (NZFGA) Manager, Ian Turk.

“Warm and wet weather patterns have provided the perfect ripening conditions for this season’s harvest. While some smaller growing areas have had significant storm events, the bulk of the regions are in good shape for an early March start,” says Turk.

Getting the fruit picked and packed has presented challenges since the arrival of the pandemic.

“We remain hopeful that the impact this year will be minimal. Most orchards are small enough to not struggle too much with labour shortages and growers are encouraged that food production has been named as an essential category,” says Turk.

“From orchards through to packhouses, systems are now in place to manage the pressures that Omicron is likely to place on the industry and I believe we’re heading into this season as well-prepared as we can be.”

The arrival of feijoas in March is perfect timing for keeping wintery bugs at bay. Including just two feijoas in your diet through the Autumn months provides 64 per cent of your recommended daily intake of vitamin C, which has an important role in increasing immunity.

With such a powerful nutritional punch, 5+ A Day Project Manager, Carmel Ireland suggests we try incorporating this delicious fruit in all sorts of recipes.

“Feijoas are the perfect snack eaten as is, poached, or scooped out and added to porridge or yoghurt for a healthy breakfast.

A tangy feijoa salsa is the perfect addition to the evening meal and reflects the South American origins of the fruit or try complementing the tropical flavour of the feijoa with ginger and walnuts to make next-level muffins,” she says.

Feijoas are also a source of fibre which helps you feel fuller for longer and is important for digestive health.

“If you’re searching for inspiration, follow us on our social media channels and check out our website for tips and recipes to make the most of the feijoa season,” says Ireland.

For more tips and recipes to make the most of seasonal produce, head to the 5+ A Day website: https://www.5aday.co.nz/

About 5+ A Day

The 5+ A Day Charitable Trust was established in 2007 for the benefit of all Kiwis, especially children. The Trust is committed to increasing the consumption of fresh fruit and vegetables for better health in all New Zealanders. We encourage all Kiwis to eat five or more servings of colourful, fresh vegetables and two servings of fruit every day for health and vitality. Our key messages are in line with our Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation’s recommendations. The 5+ A Day Charitable Trust is funded by voluntary contributions from New Zealand’s pan produce industry.

