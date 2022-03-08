News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Waikato District Health Board: COVID-19 Public Advisory – 8 March 2022

Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 8:20 pm
Waikato District Health Board

From today we will be reporting case numbers by TLA (Territorial Local Authority– the local council areas). We appreciate that there was a level of interest in case reporting by town/city, however this format is not well matched to the current shape of the pandemic.

COVID-19 is now across our communities and with widespread use of rapid antigen testing (RAT) and self-reporting of results, detailed location data for every case is no longer checked and confirmed by Public Health staff. Where a location does not appear on our case map, this should not be interpreted as confirmation that there are no active cases in that area.

We encourage everyone to be prepared and at the bottom of this post are resources to help you plan. It is also important to make sure you have had your vaccinations, and get a booster as soon as you are eligible. This reduces your risk of catching and spreading COVID-19, and greatly reduces your risk of becoming seriously ill with it.

There are 2164 new cases reported in the Waikato today. The total number of cases in this Waikato outbreak as shown below is now 22,784 (16,631 active and 6153 recovered).

There were 915 vaccinations given in Waikato yesterday.

There are 70 COVID-19 positive individuals receiving care at Waikato DHB hospitals – this is a mix of patients who are receiving care for COVID-19 and those receiving care for an unrelated condition who have also tested positive.

Note: Ministry of Health’s daily reported cases may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level. This is because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence.

