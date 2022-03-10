News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Bay Of Plenty Health Workforce Pulls Together For COVID-19 Booster Drive

Thursday, 10 March 2022, 6:10 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty District Health Board

A series of drive-through events being held this weekend in the Bay of Plenty district are owed to the collaborative health workforce drawing together, says the district health board.

“Mihi to our partner vaccine providers for pulling together to make getting vaccinated easy and comfortable for our community,” says Bay of Plenty District Health Board senior responsible officer – COVID-19 Programme Brent Gilbert-De Rios.

A drive-through vaccination event will be held at the Tauranga Racecourse this Saturday from 10 am until 2 pm, and Sunday from 10 am until 3 pm, in partnership with vaccine providers AvaNiu Pasifika, Huria Trust, Pirirakau Hauora, and Te Pare ō Toi.

Te Manu Toroa is inviting the community to its vaccination drive-through event at Te Akau Hauora in Pāpāmoa on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am until 3 pm.

Te Pou Oranga O Whakatōhea is offering free hāngī to the first 100 people who get vaccinated at its drive-through on King Street in Ōpōtiki this Saturday from 9 am until 3 pm.

This Saturday’s Murupara vaccination drive-through is a partnership with Te Ika Whenua Hauora at its Pine Street premise, with vaccinations available from 10 am to 3 pm.

The district health board is encouraging the Kawerau community to get vaccinated at the Ron Hardie Recreation Centre drive-through this Saturday from 10 am until 3 pm.

Gilbert-De Rios is appealing to the Bay of Plenty community to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, amid rising cases and hospitalisations.

“Omicron is here and it’s impacting our communities and whānau. Give your whānau the best protection against the virus by getting everyone five and older vaccinated, and all adults boosted,” says Gilbert-De Rios.

The district health board says first and second doses are available for everyone aged five and older, and booster doses for everyone aged 18 and older who had their second dose at least three months ago.

The Ministry of Health reports being vaccinated and boosted greatly reduces the likelihood of a person infected with Omicron becoming severely ill and requiring hospital care. The Ministry continues to see a larger proportion of unvaccinated cases in hospital with COVID-19. There are now more people in hospital with COVID-19 throughout the country than at any other point over the last two years.

Tauranga COVID-19 vaccination drive-through

Tauranga Racecourse, Cameron Road

Saturday 12 March, 10 am–2 pm; Sunday 13 March, 10 am–3 pm

Event by: AvaNiu Pasifika, Huria Trust, Pirirakau Hauora, Te Pare ō Toi and Bay of Plenty District Health Board

Pāpāmoa COVID-19 vaccination drive-through

Te Akau Hauora, 35E Hartford Avenue

Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 March, 10 am–3 pm

Event by: Te Manu Toroa

Ōpōtiki COVID-19 vaccination drive-through

Whakatōhea Health Centre, 32A King Street

Saturday 12 March, 9 am–3 pm

Event by: Te Pou Oranga O Whakatōhea

Kawerau COVID-19 vaccination drive-through

Ron Hardie Recreation Centre, 111 Onslow Street

Saturday 12 March, 10 am–3 pm

Event by: Kawerau Community Collective and Bay of Plenty District Health Board

Murupara COVID-19 vaccination drive-through

Te Ika Whenua Hauora, 45 Pine Drive

Saturday 12 March, 10 am–3 pm

Event by: Te Ika Whenua Hauora and Bay of Plenty District Health Board

