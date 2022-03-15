News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Zealand Hospitality Is On The Road To Recovery According To New Research From CGA

Tuesday, 15 March 2022, 9:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Rural General Practice Network

Most consumers in New Zealand are feeling positive and ready to support the hospitality sector in 2022, according to a new report from CGA, the global On Premise data and insights consultancy.

As part of CGA’s global expansion program, a host of best-in-class insight solutions are being launched in New Zealand, all dedicated wholly to the On Premise channel. The very first of these research programs to launch is their monthly On Premise Consumer Pulse, which checks in on around 500 New Zealand On Premise visitors to understand their recent behaviour, how they feel about the channel (including any COVID-related restrictions) and their intention for visits in the month ahead.

Key facts

  • 89% of New Zealand consumers surveyed have visited the On Premise already in 2022. While there are lingering concerns around COVID-19, the vast majority of these consumers are eager to get back to bars and restaurants – with 78% planning to visit the same or more often than they did in 2021.
  • 51% of New Zealand consumers would feel more comfortable visiting the On Premise if social distancing was maintained, while mandatory masks (49%) and table service only (32%) also ranked highly. Keeping these standards high have never been more important.
  • However, the vast majority of Kiwis are keen to engage with the channel right now and 1 in 5 (21%) intend to visit the On Premise more over the months ahead than last year.

CGA’s managing director, Americas and Asia Pacific, Scott Elliott said: “There is little doubt that the hospitality industry in New Zealand has been hit hard by the pandemic but this latest research suggests that consumers do want to come back and the tide is beginning to turn. Right now, the key to success for suppliers will be to take learning from other markets a little further down this path. In other developed On Premise markets, the suppliers who have been able to best help their customers navigate a new guest path to purchase - especially in the areas of maximizing visit spend via digital and server advocacy/upselling – have gained space, share and loyalty. Now is the time though, not in 12 months. Based on our experience around the world, there is no doubt that once the hospitality sector has returned to a more traditional trading pattern, the suppliers who were most proactive in their investment at this resurgent stage have seen the greatest benefits. These gains are proving hard to displace by the late-returners.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Rural General Practice Network on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 