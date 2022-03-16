Pharmac’s Decision To Fund Immunotherapy Treatment Durvalumab (imfinzi) For Stage 3 Lung Cancer Is A Small Step Forward

Patient advocacy group, Lung Foundation New Zealand (LFNZ) acknowledges the leaders and clinical advisors at Pharmac and the key people at AstraZeneca for getting durvalumab (imfinzi) across the line.

Says, Philip Hope, Chief Executive, This funding decision will be life changing for stage 3 NSCLC lung cancer patients (approx. 300 per year) who will now have access to durvalumab (imfinzi) from Monday 1st August 2022.

Access to treatment is access to life and all patients diagnosed with Lung Cancer deserve to thrive.

We also acknowledge AstraZeneca for choosing to provide ‘compassionate access’ to Imfinzi (durvalumab) right through until Pharmac funding begins in August, for all stage 3 non-small cell lung cancer patients that meet the eligibility criteria.

The patients and carers throughout New Zealand we are in contact with, are thrilled and heartened with this news, some have asked, why did it take so long?

Despite many advances in early detection and innovative treatments across the OECD, the Lung Foundation is witnessing unprecedented suffering and inequity in New Zealand, resulting in premature death for most patients diagnosed with lung cancer.

Our courageous patient community are especially mindful, 1300 patients diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer,

DO NOT yet have access to immunotherapy treatment which is the standard of care for lung cancer. Plus there are another 300 patients in need of a targeted therapy that is still sitting with Pharmac.

Sadly, NZ’s treatment paradigm for lung cancer remains well below international standard. Many treatments readily available in the OECD, continue to sit with Pharmac.

Australia funds 17 treatments for non-small cell lung cancer (80% of lung cancers), yet NZ funds just 5.

This goes some way to explain why NZ’s survival rates for lung cancer, lag behind Australia and the OECD.

Patients with advanced and metastatic, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) have been waiting for nearly six years in New Zealand (Feb 2017 - since 1L immunotherapy submission to PHARMAC).

Q. Has Pharmac made a budget request of the health minister that would enable the reimbursement of immunotherapy and targeted therapies for lung cancer?

Q. When will Pharmac (an instrument of government) fund immunotherapy treatment for stage 4, and the number of targeted therapies for stage 4?

Māori and Pacifica patients are more likely to be diagnosed with advanced or metastatic lung cancer, which means they are less likely to benefit from the access to durvalumab (imfinzi).

45% of patients across NZ are diagnosed with lung cancer, following presentation to an emergency department. These patients are more likely to have advanced, incurable disease (stage 4) compared to those diagnosed through clinic.

This statistic tells us primary healthcare in NZ must improve early detection. Doctors MUST investigate symptoms, rather than take a wait and see approach.

The symptoms of lung cancer include, but are not limited to, shortness of breath, chest pains, an unexplained/persistent cough and noisy breathing.

LFNZ is a non-government organisation dedicated to increasing survival for lung cancer.

