News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Dentists Call On Government To Improve New Zealand’s Dental Care This World Oral Health Day

Thursday, 17 March 2022, 9:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Dental Association

The New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) is calling on the Government to deliver on its dental promises this World Oral Health Day (20 March).

NZDA Access to Care spokesperson Dr Katie Ayers says it is now time to make good on the promise made in 2020 to increase the $300 emergency dental grant to $1000.

“The access to dental care for low-income New Zealanders is unable to improve unless the government delivers on this promise. We’re highlighting this on World Oral Health Day, as making this change would make an immediate improvement for tens of thousands of the most vulnerable New Zealanders,” said Dr Ayers.

We do want to acknowledge that Government has progressed the much needed expansion for community water fluoridation, and that this will benefit millions of current and future generations of New Zealanders.

“Wouldn’t it be lovely to see in this year’s Budget that the Government delivers an outcome to markedly improve oral health for a significantly large group of people,” concludes Dr Ayers.

 

Notes

NZDA recommends:

  • For low-income adults, there is a need to address the financial barriers to accessing oral health care services through public funding which would allow affordable access to dental care
  • For low-income adults there is a need for creation of new minimum levels of service for publicly-funded oral health programmes and to ensure that the resources to meet these standards are made available
  • The patient must pay some kind of cost of the care (ie some form of co-payment )
  • Adult dental health services are best provided by an oral health team led by dentists
  • There is continued advocacy for the implementation of community water fluoridation
  • Introduction of a ‘sugary drinks’ levy in line with WHO recommendations

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Dental Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 