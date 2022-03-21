News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Knocking Out Long Term Effects Of The Knockout

Monday, 21 March 2022, 3:15 pm
Press Release: The Headache Clinic

Long term post-concussion syndrome is avoidable, has devastating effects for those suffering, and one Southland businesswomen has decided enough is enough.

An innovative event, Baseline, which has the ambitious goal to test New Zealand and to stamp out long -term post-concussion syndrome nationwide, is being spearheaded by Helen Tufui, founder of The Headache Clinic.

The inaugural Test NZ Baseline event will be held in Southland at the end of the month and will give the opportunity for attendees to have their medical and neurological baseline tested and recorded. This provides a normal, healthy function (baseline) recorded on a national database while the individual is well, providing a reference point and significantly reducing the risk of long-term damage following a future concussion.

Tufui is a trained physiotherapist and has been working exclusively in the field of headaches, migraines, and concussions for the past 8 years, and said New Zealand is a sporting nation that had concerning statistics on long-term damage from concussions.

Between 1997 and 2019, concussions presented to emergency departments have increased threefold.

“Long-term post-concussion syndrome is avoidable. We are a sporting nation, so we need to be proactive on this, I’m passionate to see our sporting communities tested, not just our elite athletes. I’d like to see this syndrome become a thing of the past.

“It’s devastating and its avoidable. So, we are offering the testing free to all who attend, it should be available to anyone that plays contact sport nationwide,” Tufui said.

When it comes to treating concussions, it’s important to identify which systems are involved in persisting symptoms. There is a lot of focus placed on the head, but the neck can be mistakenly thought of as one structure; however, the upper cervical spine is different to the rest of the spine - both in structure and function.

Injury to the cervical spine is inevitable with a concussion as it takes as little as 4.5g of force for a neck injury and 96g of force to sustain a concussion. Long-term effects of concussions are common from grass roots through to national teams, an innate risk of contact sports.

A sportsperson who knows these effects all too well is New Zealand All Black, Beauden Barrett, who had been unable to take the field and suffered weeks of persistent concussion symptoms before seeking treatment from Tufui at The Headache Clinic in early February.

A reduction in the long-term effects were almost immediate and following just his second treatment, he had gone from experiencing headaches 80% of the time, to being headache free 80% of the time.

“I’ve seen many teammates, including my older brother, leave the game due to concussion injuries and until a month ago I was struggling to accept the potential reality whilst trying many alternative treatments.

“I have seen immediate results from Helen’s work and I’m positive the Baseline event will have long-term benefits for our sports people across New Zealand,” Barrett said.

The Baseline event is open on Friday 25 March from 9am – 5pm and Saturday 26 March from 9am – 2pm at ILT Stadium Southland.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from The Headache Clinic on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 