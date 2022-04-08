Lesser-known Value Of Regular Dental Check-ups

By now we all know that visiting a dentist every six months is important. Whether we actually manage to do so is another story, however. There are many reasons for not booking bi-annual check-ups, including fear, inconvenience, or budget constraints. Many of us are also embarrassed when we haven’t flossed as regularly as we should or stuck religiously to that oral hygiene routine recommended during our last appointment.

We also often assume that extending the time between appointments simply isn’t ‘that bad’ – I mean, all a dentist does is check some x-rays, conduct a cursory inspection, and then squeeze in a cleaning. That is, of course, only if everything is ‘in order’. We know, though, that the longer we postpone visits, the higher the chances are that something won’t be right, and we’ll need to spend more time in that dentist chair to get it fixed. Furthermore, aside from addressing things like cavities and basic gum health, there are some other factors that can make regularly visiting the dentist really valuable.

For one, dentists like Custom Street Dentists don’t just do a ‘cursory inspection’ of our mouths. They actually check the surrounding area as well, including our glands and thyroid. A further part of a routine examination is that dentists can spot signs of things like mouth cancer or other diseases that may be evident through changes to the tongue, gums, or uvula, like syphilis, tonsilitis, or strep throat. This means that if there are any abnormalities, they can offer a referral to a specialist. The sooner we get these possible issues checked out, the lower our chances are of developing a serious disease or infection.

Who knew visiting the dentist could be so valuable to our general health? So, let’s heed this knowledge and book those bi-annual check-ups more regularly in the future.

