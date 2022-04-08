News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Lesser-known Value Of Regular Dental Check-ups

Friday, 8 April 2022, 5:39 am
Press Release: Custom Street Dentists

By now we all know that visiting a dentist every six months is important. Whether we actually manage to do so is another story, however. There are many reasons for not booking bi-annual check-ups, including fear, inconvenience, or budget constraints. Many of us are also embarrassed when we haven’t flossed as regularly as we should or stuck religiously to that oral hygiene routine recommended during our last appointment.

We also often assume that extending the time between appointments simply isn’t ‘that bad’ – I mean, all a dentist does is check some x-rays, conduct a cursory inspection, and then squeeze in a cleaning. That is, of course, only if everything is ‘in order’. We know, though, that the longer we postpone visits, the higher the chances are that something won’t be right, and we’ll need to spend more time in that dentist chair to get it fixed. Furthermore, aside from addressing things like cavities and basic gum health, there are some other factors that can make regularly visiting the dentist really valuable.

For one, dentists like Custom Street Dentists don’t just do a ‘cursory inspection’ of our mouths. They actually check the surrounding area as well, including our glands and thyroid. A further part of a routine examination is that dentists can spot signs of things like mouth cancer or other diseases that may be evident through changes to the tongue, gums, or uvula, like syphilis, tonsilitis, or strep throat. This means that if there are any abnormalities, they can offer a referral to a specialist. The sooner we get these possible issues checked out, the lower our chances are of developing a serious disease or infection.

Who knew visiting the dentist could be so valuable to our general health? So, let’s heed this knowledge and book those bi-annual check-ups more regularly in the future.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Custom Street Dentists on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 