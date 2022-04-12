News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Radiation Oncology Facility Construction Underway

Tuesday, 12 April 2022, 6:09 pm
Press Release: Northland District Health Board

Crown funding has been approved to build a radiation oncology facility at Whangarei Hospital. The new facility will expand the Jim Carney Cancer Treatment Centre (JCCTC).

It will include one Linear Accelerator (LINAC), two bunkers (one for future growth), a CT scanner and an expansion of the existing JCCTC facility.

“The development of a Radiation Oncology facility in Northland will address several significant issues for the regional service,” offered chief executive, Dr Nick Chamberlain.

“Demand for radiotherapy has exceeded the capacity provided by the six LINAC machines within the region since 2017, which are all currently located at Auckland Hospital.”

Northland-domiciled patients account for approximately one LINAC of the regional demand, so establishing a facility in Northland will significantly improve access to radiotherapy for Northlanders and increase overall regional capacity.

“Outpatient Cancer and Blood Services and most chemotherapy treatments at Whangarei Hospital are currently delivered in the JCCTC, a standalone building across the road from the main hospital block,” Dr Chamberlain said.

“A large proportion of Northland patients who now receive either radiotherapy or combined radiotherapy- chemotherapy treatment at Auckland Hospital would receive this treatment in Whangarei, so demand for chemotherapy will immediately increase.”

Therefore, the Crown funding includes expanding the JCCTC to allow for the additional demand and support space for growing cancer treatment requirements.

Construction is estimated to be complete in 2025.

Background

Radiation therapy, also known as radiotherapy, is a key treatment for some cancers. Radiation therapy uses radiation beams to destroy or injure cancer cells so they cannot multiply.

It can also be used to reduce the size of the cancer and relieve pain, discomfort or other symptoms.

Radiation therapy can be used to treat a range of cancers and some non-cancer conditions. Radiation therapy is used to treat a wide range of cancer types.

It is used to treat cancer, shrink a tumour before surgery, reduce the risk of a cancer returning after surgery and control symptoms if a cancer is too advanced to cure. A course of treatment is usually delivered over an extended period due to the number of doses (fractions) required.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Northland District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 