Canterbury DHB Updates Its Visitor Policy

Canterbury DHB is updating its visitor policy across all facilities from Tuesday 19 April, to be consistent with the recent change to the Orange traffic light setting and in recognition that Canterbury has passed the peak of this Omicron outbreak.

In summary:

One adult visitor may be accompanied by no more than one child over the age of 12 per patient in the hospital at any given time, except where stated otherwise in the ‘exceptions’ section below.

No children under 12 and those 12 and over must be accompanied by an adult and wear a medical mask

Visitors or support people should not visit our facilities if they are unwell.

Surgical/medical masks must be worn at all Canterbury DHB sites, unless eating or drinking or medically exempt, and will be provided if people don’t have them.

Hand sanitiser stations are visible and must be used.

Visitors are no longer required to scan or sign in, but they can if they want. Visitor passes are no longer needed, nor is proof of your COVID-19 vaccination status (it was never required). For areas where patients are particularly vulnerable, you may be asked to take a supervised RAT that shows a negative result before you may visit.

By adhering to these conditions, you help keep our patients, staff, other visitors and yourself safe. We thank you in advance for your patience and understanding as our staff work hard to protect and care for some of the most vulnerable in our community.

Exceptions to the ‘one visitor’ policy

Exceptions can apply in some circumstances (ie more than one visitor) where a trusted whānau member provides assistance, reassurance and other support for therapeutic care or on compassionate grounds – please talk to the ward’s Charge Nurse to discuss this before you come to hospital to visit. For whānau with an essential support role as a Partner in Care – please check with the ward’s Charge Nurse before you come to hospital to visit

People attending Christchurch ED or Ashburton AAU can have one support person with them

Women in labour and in the birthing suite can have two support people, and women on the Maternity Ward are allowed one support person for the duration of their stay in our facilities at Christchurch Women’s Hospital. Only one support person can be with each woman in the maternity ward, and one support person for maternity clinic appointments, no children are allowed to visit.

Parents/caregivers can be with their baby in NICU.

Parents/caregivers are able to be with their child in hospital (Except Children’s Haematology and Oncology Day patients where only one parent or caregiver is permitted, following a supervised negative RAT result)

Children who are inpatients, one other visitor (other than a parent or caregiver) is able to visit in consultation with the nurse in charge.

People requiring support when attending an appointment can have one support person. Please let the relevant service know if you need this so they are able to accommodate your request.

Exceptions for people with disabilities

An exception will be made for people with disabilities who are in hospital or have to attend an outpatient appointment – where they need a support person to access health services. For example, a sign language interpreter, support person for someone with a learning disability, or someone to assist with mobility. The support person is in addition to the one permitted visitor.

Face covering exemption cards

The Exemptions Team at the Ministry of Health is now responsible for processing requests for Face Covering Communication Cards.

Updated information about mask wearing, and how to request an exemption card can now be found here. People unable to request an exemption card online can call 0800 28 29 26 and select option 2, or text 8988.

Details by site

Canterbury DHB-operated Aged Residential Care facilities

Visitors are welcome at our Tuarangi facility in Ashburton and at our Aged Care Facility within Kaikoura Health, One visitor per patient at a time – except where a child over 12 is being accompanied by an adult. All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and must wear a medical mask.

Christchurch Hospital

Most entrances to Christchurch Hospital will be closed and the only entrances open will be ED and Waipapa Main Entrance, Christchurch Women’s Entrance and the main Christchurch Hospital entrance (under the canopies).

Visiting hours are from 11am – 8pm daily.

One visitor per patient at a time – except where a child over 12 is being accompanied by an adult. Everyone must wear a medical mask unless exempt on medical grounds. Visitor passes are no longer required at Christchurch Hospital.

Parents/caregivers are able to be with their child in hospital (except Children’s Haematology and Oncology Day patients where only one parent or caregiver is permitted at a time, following a supervised negative RAT result).

Children who are inpatients can have one other visitor (other than a parent or caregiver) who is able to visit with permission from the nurse in charge.

Christchurch Hospital Shuttle Bus from the Deans Avenue Car Park

You need to comply with the rules for public transport under the COVID-19 Protection Framework which in the case of shuttle use are:

If you are unwell, please don’t use the shuttle

Shuttle passengers are asked to use the hand sanitiser upon entry to the shuttle

The front passenger seat must remain empty

It is mandatory for all passengers over the age of 12 to wear surgical/medical masks on the shuttle, unless you have an exemption.

Christchurch Outpatients

If you need a support person with you at your appointment, please call the number on your outpatient appointment letter to arrange this.

Note: some outpatient appointments will continue to be carried out ‘virtually’ either over the phone, or by a video/Zoom call.

Ashburton Hospital

All usual entrances are now open.

One visitor per patient at a time – except where a child over 12 is being accompanied by an adult. Children must be aged 12 and over and must wear a medical mask.

Visitor passes are no longer required at Ashburton Hospital.

Ashburton Hospital Visiting Hours are 11am – 2pm and 4pm – 8pm daily.

If you need a support person with you at your appointment, please call the number on your outpatient appointment letter to arrange this.

Burwood Hospital

One visitor per patient at a time – except where a child over 12 is being accompanied by an adult. Children must be aged 12 or over and wear a medical mask.

Visitor passes are no longer required at Burwood Hospital.

If you need a support person with you at your appointment, please call the number on your outpatient appointment letter to arrange this.

Specialist Mental Health Services at Hillmorton campus & The Princess Margaret Hospital site

One visitor per patient at a time – except where a child over 12 is being accompanied by an adult. Visitor passes are no longer required for either the Hillmorton or Princess Margaret hospital sites.

One support person by pre-arrangement for community appointments (contact the team or case manager prior to confirm)

Parents/caregivers are able to visit in support of a child.

Additional people will be considered by the Clinical/Charge Nurse Manager or Duty Nurse Manager (after hours). This must be by prior arrangement to ensure that we can meet physical distancing requirements.

Kaikoura Health Te Ha o te Ora

In the Acute and inpatient ward:

One visitor per patient at a time – except where a child over 12 is being accompanied by an adult. Medical masks are compulsory unless you are medically exempt.

Visitor passes are no longer required at Kaikoura Health

People attending for urgent care can have one support person with them

For whānau with an essential support role as a partner in care

Women in labour are allowed one support person for the duration of their stay in our facilities

Parents/caregivers are able to be with their child in hospital

People with disabilities can have one support person in addition to their one visitor.

Hospital Café and shop restrictions

Café opening hours and access requirements:

Edit Christchurch Hospital Campus: Opening hours Pass/ID Access Great Escape Café Mon-Fri: 07.00am to 19.30pm

Sat-Sun: 09.00am to 19.30pm Not required No restrictions – staff, patients, visitors welcome Willow Lane, Waipapa Daily 08.00am to 08.00pm Not required No restrictions Kanuka, Outpatients Mon-Fri 07.00am to 15.30pm Not required No restrictions PeaBerry, Waipapa Mon-Fri 07.00am to 15.30pm Not required No restrictions Parkside Café Mon-Fri 07.30am to 15.00pm Not required No restrictions Christchurch Women's Hospital Café Mon-Fri 07.30am to 15.00pm Not required No restrictions Ashburton Hospital Café 08:00am to 15:30pm Not required No restrictions Burwood Travis Courtyard Café Open 08.00am to 16.00pm Not required No restrictions Hillmorton Hospital Avon Café 08.00am to 15.00pm Not required No restrictions

Authored by Tracey Maisey, Incident Controller, Canterbury DHB Emergency Coordination Centre.

