Mind & Body Launches New Website For Peer-led Mental Health And Addiction Support

People seeking peer-to-peer mental health and addiction support are now able to connect more easily online with Aotearoa’s largest peer-led organisation, Mind & Body, after it launched its new website.

Mind & Body has replaced its old website with a modern and accessible platform, that features information and contact forms for all of its support, advocacy, training and consultancy services. Peer-led services are delivered by people who have lived experience of mental distress and/or addiction and recovery, and who support others on their wellbeing journey.

National Manager Mind & Body and Lived Experience, Magdel Hammond says the new website has been designed to empower communities, and ensure they have the information they need to access support and advocacy in their area.

“Peer-to-peer mental health and addiction services play a pivotal role in Aotearoa. Our mahi is committed to supporting people to reach their goals, in a way that is mutually respectful, empowering and creates a sense of community.”

“It’s important that people have the choice and accessibility to connect with peer services. Our revitalised online presence makes it easy to find this support, on a site that is welcoming, open and informative,” she says.

The website has replaced Mind & Body’s old site, which was no longer fit for purpose and was difficult to use. The new site features information on peer support and advocacy; the 1737 Peer Support helpline; peer worker training; supervision services for other peer workers; consultancy services for the wider social services sector; as well as PeerZone and Piki project initiatives. News, resources, partner initiatives and request forms are also featured.

To enquire about Mind & Body peer support and advocacy services, or learn what is offered in your area, visit mindandbody.co.nz

About Mind & Body

Mind & Body is an entity of Emerge Aotearoa Trust, a national charitable trust that provides a wide range of health and social services. Mind & Body delivers mental health and addiction support and advocacy; develops initiatives that de-stigmatise mental distress and reduce marginalisation; and provides consultancy and supervision services to other organisations.

© Scoop Media

