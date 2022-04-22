News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

"Get Boosted" NZ CN Women's Association 2022 Health Symposium

Friday, 22 April 2022, 6:50 pm
Press Release: Chinese Women Association

21st April 2022

Get Boosted! Asians told Orange does not mean complacency.

The Chinese Women Association of New Zealand is organizing a health symposium aiming at getting the message across to the Chinese community that even though Omicron numbers have supposedly peaked, there is no room for complacency.

The Asian community led the way with the roll out of first and second doses in New Zealand, but fell behind in getting the Covid-19 booster shots.

Health experts will be addressing about 80 key members of the Chinese community on topics of concern relating to the virus.

Dr Amy Wang, a clinical research fellow at the University of Auckland’s School of Pharmacy will be addressing misinformation and vaccine hesitancy in Asian communities.

Dr David Welch, from the university’s Faculty of Science will speak on why we should still try our best to avoid the virus and concerns surrounding the new hybrid Covid-19 variant dubbed XE and how worried we should be.

Epidemiologist and board member of Public Health Association NZ Lifeng Zhou, from the Waitemata District Health Board will talk about why the Asian community is lagging in booster uptake, and what needs to be done.

A pre-recorded message from Director of Health Ashley Bloomfield will also be screened at the conference.

Special guests attending also include Members of Parliament and some Auckland Mayoral candidates.

The health symposium is being held at The Cordis Auckland, 83 Symonds Street, Auckland on Saturday, April 30th from 12pm to 5pm.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Chinese Women Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 