"Get Boosted" NZ CN Women's Association 2022 Health Symposium

21st April 2022

Get Boosted! Asians told Orange does not mean complacency.

The Chinese Women Association of New Zealand is organizing a health symposium aiming at getting the message across to the Chinese community that even though Omicron numbers have supposedly peaked, there is no room for complacency.

The Asian community led the way with the roll out of first and second doses in New Zealand, but fell behind in getting the Covid-19 booster shots.

Health experts will be addressing about 80 key members of the Chinese community on topics of concern relating to the virus.

Dr Amy Wang, a clinical research fellow at the University of Auckland’s School of Pharmacy will be addressing misinformation and vaccine hesitancy in Asian communities.

Dr David Welch, from the university’s Faculty of Science will speak on why we should still try our best to avoid the virus and concerns surrounding the new hybrid Covid-19 variant dubbed XE and how worried we should be.

Epidemiologist and board member of Public Health Association NZ Lifeng Zhou, from the Waitemata District Health Board will talk about why the Asian community is lagging in booster uptake, and what needs to be done.

A pre-recorded message from Director of Health Ashley Bloomfield will also be screened at the conference.

Special guests attending also include Members of Parliament and some Auckland Mayoral candidates.

The health symposium is being held at The Cordis Auckland, 83 Symonds Street, Auckland on Saturday, April 30th from 12pm to 5pm.

