Green List Infuriates Physiotherapists

Physiotherapy New Zealand is incredulous that physiotherapists have been left off the government’s Green List which aims to make it easier for employers to hire and attract overseas professionals.

Chief Executive Officer Sandra Kirby says there is a very real nationwide shortage of physiotherapists which has been made worse by the limited intake in physios over the last two years. This is impacting both the public and private health sectors.

“It came as a complete shock to us that physiotherapists have been left off this list which would have allowed qualified physiotherapists clearer and easier access to working in New Zealand.

“We have been desperately short of physios for some time, and their workloads have been growing. They are seeing more and more patients as a result of injuries, treatment to prevent falls and children with disabilities.

“This is also about cost effectiveness. There is so much evidence that treatments by physiotherapists keep New Zealanders healthier and more active.

“There is now a feeling within allied health professions that the government support for the sector is not matched by actions. We are calling on the Ministers of Immigration and Health to sort this out and show tangible support for a sector that makes a huge contribution to health care, but is constantly being undervalued.”

© Scoop Media

