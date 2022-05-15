Strike Action - Public Service Association For Staff Who Are Covered By The Allied, Public Health & Technical MECA

MidCentral District Health Board has received notice of industrial action involving staff from Allied, Public Health and Technical workforces covered by the Public Service Association.

Staff involved will withdraw services for 24 hours from Sunday 15 May at 2359 hours, until Monday 16 May at 2359 hours. This will include a significant number of staff across services including inpatient and outpatient allied health.

In agreement with the PSA, there will be a provision of specifically identified life preserving services (LPS).

Executive Director, Allied Health Gabrielle Scott said that the staff that are striking are a highly valued part of the MidCentral DHB team and the DHB respects their right to take action.

“Patients that are directly affected by this allied health strike action will be contacted right through to Monday morning. The main priority for MidCentral would be ensuring patient safety. Patients with appointments who have not heard from us, should attend their appointment as normal.”

“It is important for people to seek medical treatment or go to hospital if the matter was urgent and, in these instances, people should dial 111 for emergencies or an ambulance. If the matter is not urgent or life threatening, people can visit their GP or local pharmacy, and free medical advice is available 24/7 through Healthline (phone 0800 Healthline -0800 611 116)” said Ms Scott.

Anyone with questions about how industrial action might affect themselves, or their family and whānau, is encouraged to call the Palmerston North Hospital toll-free on 0508 MidCentral (0508 643 236).

