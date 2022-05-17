News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Capital Project Update At Palmerston North Hospital

Tuesday, 17 May 2022, 11:20 am
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

MidCentral District Health Board currently has a number of significant short and long-term capital projects, either in planning or under way, to improve and expand facilities to meet current and future demand.

At the front of the hospital construction work is underway to put in the building foundations for a new larger Medical Assessment and Planning Unit (MAPU) and Emergency Department Observation Area (EDOA). This is on track for completion by the end of 2022. (Photographed below)

The DHB’s SPIRE (Surgical Procedural Interventional Recovery and Expansion) project will expand our surgical and gastroenterology facility. Two additional theatres and a cardiac catheterisation laboratory (cath lab) will be added to the existing theatre suite. In addition, the number of procedure rooms in our Gastroenterology Department will be increased from two to four. Further work will see the flow of patients through theatre and gastroenterology improved with an expanded Day of Surgery area (DOSA) and Post Anaesthesia Care Unit (PACU). The work is being done in two stages, with the first stage (DOSA and Gastroenterology) due to be completed around the middle of 2022. Work on theatres and the cath lab will then follow.

A new acute mental health facility is to be erected on the Heretaunga Street side of Palmerston North Hospital’s campus. This project is currently in the final stage of design, with construction expected to commence late 2022.

Planning for a new Acute Services Block and the upgrade/re-lifing of the existing Clinical Services Block has commenced. The DHB is working closely with the Ministry of Health in the development of a business case for this investment.

To enable members of the public to follow progress, a new website shows progress on capital projects underway at Palmerston North Hospital. This can be accessed through www.projects.mdhb.health.nz.

Neil Wanden, General Manager, Finance and Corporate Services said; "There are many changes to our buildings and infrastructure taking place at Palmerston North Hospital at present. While there is some short-term disruption because of construction works, the end results will mean a much-enhanced ability to delivery services to our communities and staff. These will serve well into the future and provide better health care for generations to come."

 

ENDS

 

