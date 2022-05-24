News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

BreastScreen Central Undertakes Review Into Late Mammography Appointments

Tuesday, 24 May 2022, 5:04 pm
Press Release: Capital and Coast District Health Board

Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast DHBs have become aware that a number of people have waited longer than the usual 60 working days from enrolment in the Breast Screen Central (BSC) service to being offered a mammogram appointment.

BSC delivers breast screening services for the three greater Wellington DHBs – Hutt Valley, Capital & Coast, and Wairarapa. The DHBs are reviewing 52 cases where the delay may have possibly affected people’s treatment or prognosis.

“The safety of people participating in the national breast screening programme is our priority, and we are currently carrying out a clinical review of these cases to determine the full impact on affected people and whānau,” said Hutt Valley DHB and Capital & Coast DHB Chief Executive Fionnagh Dougan.

“We sincerely apologise to these people and whānau for any distress they may experience while we carry out this review. We are engaging with them and, along with other organisations in the community, are providing all the support that we can.

“The factors leading up to this pre-date the COVID-19 pandemic and, upon learning of this matter, we implemented a full and comprehensive review. BSC has also cleared the backlog of people by increasing the number of clinics, outsourcing mammography services, and ensuring that those who have waited the longest were booked into available appointments.”

Anyone who is concerned about a symptom in their breast should make an appointment with their GP, who will be able to refer them for further assessment if required.

Members of the public in the Hutt Valley, Capital & Coast and Wairarapa regions who have concerns or questions related to breast screening can call 0800 727 330.

**Due to obligations under the Privacy Act and the Health Information Privacy Code, the 2DHBs are not able to comment publicly about individual cases. Similarly, it is not possible to comment further on the review of these cases as it is ongoing and it would not be appropriate to speculate about or pre-empt any developments or findings.This means that the 2DHBs do not have anything further to add to this statement.**

