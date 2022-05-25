DHB Offer And ERA Recommendations Released To Allied Health Workers

Details of the DHB offer to allied health workers and a summary of previously embargoed Employment Relations Authority recommendations have been sent to 10,000 workers this afternoon.

PSA organiser, Will Matthews says, "It is a testament to the perseverance of severely overstretched health workers that this offer has been reached. The collective power of union action certainly sharpens the minds of employers.

This offer represents a pay increase of 17 percent for our lowest paid members, with the ability to regularly progress up pay steps, and 5 percent for our highest paid. In dollar terms, this offer is an increase of almost five times the DHBs’ original offer.

The offer would mean that all allied health professionals will be paid above the Living Wage, and can earn more in the health sector than at KFC.

The offer also delivers on a number of other priority areas for our members, including safer workplaces and manageable workloads. This will contribute to the attractiveness of the allied health professions and the overall satisfactions and wellbeing of our members.

The bargaining team has recommended this offer to union members and will hold meeting over the next couple of weeks to discuss the offer in detail. Voting will take place after that, with results known on 28 June 2022.

We are continuing to focus on the allied health pay equity claim and will make sure that adequate resources are available to complete the claim next year."

The offer

An increase of $2800, back paid to 1 November 2021

An increase of $2900, back paid to 7 March 2022

A lump sum payment of $1200 in lieu of further backdating.

A further lump sum payment of $1300 for PSA members only.

Two bottom steps removed from lowest paid scales (Non-Degree Technical, Allied Assistant and Health and Clinical Support Workers/Hauora Māori Workers).

Merit abolished for all steps under $60,000

Agreement expires 30 June 2023

A memorandum of understanding on pay equity that includes:

Interim pay adjustment (third pay increase) - amount and date to be negotiated through Pay Equity bargaining.

Agreement for Pay Equity settlement to be concluded no later than 29 April 2023.

Effective date can be negotiated through Pay Equity bargaining process.

Further lump sum payment in recognition of delay in settling Pay Equity (amount and date to be negotiated through Pay Equity bargaining process).

Summary of ERA recommendations

An increase of $2800, back paid to 1 November 2021

An increase of $2900, back paid to 7 March 2022

A lump sum payment of $1200 in lieu of further backdating.

A further lump sum payment of $1000 for PSA members only.

Two bottom steps removed from lowest paid scales (Non-Degree Technical, Allied Assistant and Health and Clinical Support Workers/Hauora Māori Workers).

Merit abolished for all steps under $60,000

Agreement expires 30 June 2023

Pay equity provisions that include:

Interim pay adjustment (third pay increase).

Agreement for Pay Equity settlement to be concluded no later than 29 April 2023.

Pay Equity effective date of 7 March 2022.

Further lump sum payment in recognition of delay in settling Pay Equity (amount and date to be negotiated through Pay Equity bargaining process).

© Scoop Media

