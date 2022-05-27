News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Flu And COVID-19 Vaccinations On Offer

Friday, 27 May 2022, 4:09 pm
Press Release: Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

People eligible for both the free flu vaccine and their next COVID-19 vaccination, can head along to multiple community pop-up events happening across the Auckland tomorrow (Saturday).

It is safe to get both your flu and COVID-19 vaccination at the same time.

With the eligibility age for free flu vaccinations for Māori and Pacific now reduced, those aged 55 and over are encouraged to come along to get their free flu vaccine at either a pop-up event or at a vaccination centre where it’s available this weekend.

See below for further details weekend’s events, which can also be found at www.vaccinateforauckland.nz

  • Pasefika Family Health Vaccination Drive-Through, Sat 28 May, 8:30am-4:30pm, Weymouth EFKS Church, 213 Weymouth Road, Manurewa
  • Mountfort Park Vaccination Event, Whanau Ora Campervan, Sat 28 May, Manurewa
  • Otara No Smoking Week Event, Sat 28 May, 9am-3pm, Otara Town Centre
  • Baderdrive Doctors Vaccination Drive-Through, Sat 28 May 9am-4pm, Mangere Town Centre Car Park, Orly Road, Mangere,
  • Kalapu Longlong Aotearoa (KLP) Vaccination Event, Sat 28 May, 10am-4pm, 3A King Street, Otahuhu. Free ticket to Tonga v NZ rugby league match with every vaccination, while stocks last.
  • Tongan Health Society Pop up - Drive Through, Sat 28 May, 8:30am-3:30pm, Avondale Racecourse, 90 Ash Street entrance
  • Papakura Marae Vaccination Day, Sat 28 May, 8am-2:30pm, Bruce Pulman Park, Takanini
    Receive care packs, kiddy packs and vouchers while stocks last. There’s a bouncy castle for kids to enjoy as well as a coffee cart and hot food available.
  • Turuki Pop up Campervan, Sat 28 May, 9am-3pm, TWOA Site, 10 Canning Crescent, Mangere 
    Both COVID and Flu vaccines are available here.
  • Ngati Whatua Orakei Campervan, Sat 28 May, 9am-1pm, Auckland Netball Centre, 7 Allison Ferguson Drive, St Johns
  • Outreach-Central/South Hub Pop up – Campervan, Sat 28 May, 9am-2pm, Pacific Vaccination Event 77 Line Road, Glen Innes

People can also walk in or drive up to a number of community vaccination centres also offering both COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations - their operating hours are listed on our website: www.vaccinateforauckland.nz

People can also book in with GPs and walk in at most pharmacies – all of which have their operating hours listed on the Healthpoint website. There are currently more than 380 vaccinating GPs and pharmacies across the city. Individual bookings are available at BookMyVaccine.nz, and bookings for two or more members of the whānau can be made by calling 0800 28 29 26.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Northern Region Health Coordination Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 