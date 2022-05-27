Flu And COVID-19 Vaccinations On Offer

People eligible for both the free flu vaccine and their next COVID-19 vaccination, can head along to multiple community pop-up events happening across the Auckland tomorrow (Saturday).

It is safe to get both your flu and COVID-19 vaccination at the same time.

With the eligibility age for free flu vaccinations for Māori and Pacific now reduced, those aged 55 and over are encouraged to come along to get their free flu vaccine at either a pop-up event or at a vaccination centre where it’s available this weekend.

See below for further details weekend’s events, which can also be found at www.vaccinateforauckland.nz

Pasefika Family Health Vaccination Drive-Through, Sat 28 May, 8:30am-4:30pm, Weymouth EFKS Church, 213 Weymouth Road, Manurewa

Mountfort Park Vaccination Event, Whanau Ora Campervan, Sat 28 May, Manurewa

Otara No Smoking Week Event, Sat 28 May, 9am-3pm, Otara Town Centre

Baderdrive Doctors Vaccination Drive-Through, Sat 28 May 9am-4pm, Mangere Town Centre Car Park, Orly Road, Mangere,

Kalapu Longlong Aotearoa (KLP) Vaccination Event, Sat 28 May, 10am-4pm, 3A King Street, Otahuhu. Free ticket to Tonga v NZ rugby league match with every vaccination, while stocks last.

Tongan Health Society Pop up - Drive Through, Sat 28 May, 8:30am-3:30pm, Avondale Racecourse, 90 Ash Street entrance

Papakura Marae Vaccination Day, Sat 28 May, 8am-2:30pm, Bruce Pulman Park, Takanini

Receive care packs, kiddy packs and vouchers while stocks last. There’s a bouncy castle for kids to enjoy as well as a coffee cart and hot food available.

Turuki Pop up Campervan, Sat 28 May, 9am-3pm, TWOA Site, 10 Canning Crescent, Mangere

Both COVID and Flu vaccines are available here.

Both COVID and Flu vaccines are available here.

Ngati Whatua Orakei Campervan, Sat 28 May, 9am-1pm, Auckland Netball Centre, 7 Allison Ferguson Drive, St Johns

Outreach-Central/South Hub Pop up – Campervan, Sat 28 May, 9am-2pm, Pacific Vaccination Event 77 Line Road, Glen Innes

People can also walk in or drive up to a number of community vaccination centres also offering both COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations - their operating hours are listed on our website: www.vaccinateforauckland.nz

People can also book in with GPs and walk in at most pharmacies – all of which have their operating hours listed on the Healthpoint website. There are currently more than 380 vaccinating GPs and pharmacies across the city. Individual bookings are available at BookMyVaccine.nz, and bookings for two or more members of the whānau can be made by calling 0800 28 29 26.

