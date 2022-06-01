News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Zealand Selected To Run Trial For Alternative COVID-19 Vaccine Booster

Wednesday, 1 June 2022, 10:12 am
Press Release: Pacific Clinical Research Network

New Zealand’s leading clinical research company, Pacific Clinical Research Network is currently conducting a Covid-19 study that uses a non mRNA vaccine as a booster dose.

Trial sites are in Auckland, Hamilton, Rotorua, Tauranga, Nelson, and Christchurch and PCRN is looking for volunteers aged 18 and over who have had 2 Pfizer vaccinations at least 4 months previously.

PCRN Medical Director Dr Mike Williams said “Providing an alternative in the type of vaccine booster will be critical as the country seeks to increase the number of people who get boosted or fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Some people are unable or unwilling to receive the current mRNA Covid-19 vaccine so by offering an alternative we can give these people the option of getting their booster dose and potentially increasing their immune response to Covid-19.

“Multiple international studies have shown that people who receive two different types of COVID-19 vaccines generate potent immune responses, and the side effects are no worse than those caused by standard vaccine regimens. The US CDC and US Food and Drug Administration have authorized the use of heterologous booster doses, or a "mix and match" approach to COVID-19 boosters.”

“The vaccine being offered in this trial is an adjuvanted recombinant protein vaccine which has not been previously used in New Zealand but has been widely trialled around the world,” said Dr Williams.

Fran Priddy Executive Director of Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa New Zealand and the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research said “It's important to study an adjuvanted protein vaccine as a booster. These types of vaccines can generate strong and long-lasting responses, which could help reduce the need for continual boosters.”

Dr Williams adds “This is the fourth Covid-19 vaccine trial PCRN has conducted. Clinical trials are an extremely important step in the clinical development of new treatments, in this case vaccinations, which aim to keep us all healthier, and potentially save lives. New Zealand has increasingly been seen as a go to destination for global vaccine trials due to the speed of recruitment and reliability of the data obtained.”

The trial is expected to run for a number of months and all participants will be fully monitored post vaccination. Interested participants can register at www.pcrn.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Pacific Clinical Research Network on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 