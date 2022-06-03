News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Hauora Taiwhenua Heralds Beginning Of A Brighter Future For Rural Health

Friday, 3 June 2022, 11:44 am
Press Release: Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Network

The launch of Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Network heralds the beginning of a brighter future for rural health.

The New Zealand Rural General Practice Network is coming together with its rural health partners to form the new collective organisation Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Network, launching at Parliament on 28 June 2022.

As a collective organisation Hauora Taiwhenua represents the breadth of the rural health sector and rural communities.

Through its nine chapters, Hauora Taiwhenua has expanded its reach to include broader areas of rural health including rural midwifery, rural health research and education, and rural allied health.

With the strength of these rural health representatives behind us, Hauora Taiwhenua can continue to advocate for the health and wellbeing of all rural New Zealanders.

The New Zealand Rural General Practice Network developed the idea for a new collective organisation when there was already significant transformation occurring within the health sector.

New Zealand Rural General Practice Network Chief Executive Dr Grant Davidson says, “We have been working through a period of great change with the implementation of the Pae Ora Health Futures Bill and the overhaul of the health system.”

“The Network Board acknowledged the need to ensure our voice was being heard particularly when there have been an increasing number of health-related voices that have been drowning out our own.”

“The Network and our partners believed if we came together with a unified voice and combined our ideas, we would be in a stronger position to influence change.”

“United as Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Network, we are committed to growing healthy and thriving rural communities.”

Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Network officially launches at Parliament on Tuesday 28 June 2022.

Rural health representatives from across New Zealand will gather and celebrate this launch.

Associate Minister of Health Peeni Henare will speak on behalf of the government to welcome this strong voice that represents and advocates for healthy, vibrant rural communities.

