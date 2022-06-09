News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Many Kiwis With Diabetes Unaware Of Risk Of Preventable Eye Disease

Thursday, 9 June 2022, 11:56 am
Press Release: SpecSavers

Many Kiwis living with diabetes are unaware of a sight-threatening condition associated with the disease, despite many experiencing symptoms.

New research, conducted by Specsavers and Diabetes New Zealand, found that 83% of respondents have experienced one or more vision related symptoms that could be a sign of diabetic retinopathy, a condition that can lead to irreversible vision loss if left untreated. However, nearly two fifths (38%) of those questioned didn’t know, or were unsure, what diabetic retinopathy is.

More than half (55%) said they had at some point experienced spots or dark strings floating in their vision (often known as floaters), 54% had noticed blurred vision, 26% fluctuating vision, and 10% vision loss, all possible signs of diabetic retinopathy.

Diabetes is a serious problem in this country, with more than 1.1 million New Zealanders living with diabetes or pre-diabetes.

Diabetes NZ Chief Executive Heather Verry says; “For many years diabetes has been the leading cause of people developing blindness in New Zealand and the link between diabetes and eye damage is well-known”.

“These new findings from Specsavers reiterate why we must continue to encourage people with, or at risk of, diabetes to take care of their eyesight. The high numbers unaware of the connection is concerning.”

Specsavers optometrist Niall McCormack agrees that raising awareness of the impact a diagnosis of diabetes can have on an individual’s eyesight is critical and is urging people living with the disease, or with pre-diabetes, to talk early to their GP about how best to manage the condition and associated risks, such as vision issues.

“Diabetic retinopathy is a complication of diabetes that affects the eyes. It is caused by damage to the blood vessels in the retina at the back of the eye. While symptoms or changes to vision may be harmless, they can also indicate an underlying issue and are not to be taken lightly,” says Niall.

“Worryingly, for many people the condition does not cause any noticeable symptoms so early detection is key to managing diabetic retinopathy.”

Diabetes NZ and GPs typically refer people to their local Diabetes Services Retinal Screening Programme as soon as they are diagnosed.

“Aside from this it is still important for everyone to understand the importance of a regular eye test with their optometrist as other conditions could be detected.”

It is recommended that everyone gets their eyes tested every two years, whether you have diabetes or not. At Specsavers, an advanced OCT 3D eye scan is included as part of every eye test, which allows the detection of eye conditions earlier.”

At Specsavers stores across the country AA members can claim a free eye test every two years and Supergold Card Holders can obtain half price eye tests.

Visit https://www.specsavers.co.nz to book your appointment or for more information.

