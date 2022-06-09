First-ever Kaumatua Wellbeing And Housing Expo Being Held In Te Rapa On Friday 10 June

The Waikato’s first Kaumatua Wellbeing and Housing Expo in Te Rapa, Hamilton will be held this Friday 10th June from 10am-2pm.

A collaboration between Rauawaawa Kaumatua Charitable Trust, the University of Waikato, Te Runanga o Kirikiriroa, Community Enterprise Leadership Foundation (CELF) and Waikato DHB, it will be at the Flemington Lounge Level 1, Te Rapa Racecourse, Ken Browne Drive, Te Rapa.

The Expo will feature presentations on wellbeing and housing from a range of experts, and information on how Rauawaawa Kaumatua Charitable Trust is developing an innovative kaumatua-led dementia and age-friendly facility.

“We learnt from the pandemic that our kaumatua really need information on how to stay well when their wellbeing is at risk,” says Rangimahora Reddy, CEO, Rauawaawa Kaumatua Charitable Trust.

“It’s the first Expo of several planned to bring together organisations working in this area, and in a timely way now that we have both flu and omicron in our community and expected to be with us throughout this winter. It’s a fun platform we are creating, a whanaungatanga for our kaumatua to learn together.”

Reddy says it’s also an opportunity for kaumatua and Māori Health Providers to have input into the Trust’s He Kainga Pai Rawa: Secrets, Sustainability and Social Enterprise project.

He Kainga Pai Rawa comes under the Building Better Homes, Towns and Cities National Science Challenge, which acknowledges and values the distinctive perspectives of Western science and Matāuranga Māori, encouraging collaboration and partnership while recognising the distinction between these world views.

Event speakers include Dr Kay Saville-Smith MNZM, Chief Science Advisor-Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Te Rehia Papesch, Regional Commissioner, Ministry of Social Development, and Whaea Tilly Turner and Rangita Wilson from Te Puni Kokiri.

Kuki Reka Kani, another Rauawaawa-led social-enterprise, will be featured at the Expo. These six unique cookie cutters imprint modern Māori designs onto cookie dough. The concept, was initiated to help kaumātua with dementia, connect with their heritage through cooking therapy in a social and fun way.

The Expo will also be offering free Flu vaccinations to all kaumatua 55-plus, along with luncheon at the event. All kaumatua attending this event need to confirm a negative COVID-19 test from a Rapid Antigen Test taken before attending.

There are limited places at the event, to register call 0800 333 359 or go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/REGISTERmePLS

For information on Kainga Pai Rawa go to: https://www.rauawaawa.co.nz/project/he-kainga-pai-rawa-research-project/

For information on Kuki Reka Kani go to: https://www.mwdesign.co.nz/kuki-reka-kani

© Scoop Media