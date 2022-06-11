News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Mental Health And Wellbeing Must Be A High Priority In Health System Transformation

Saturday, 11 June 2022, 5:19 am
Press Release: Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission

Friday 10 June 2022

The Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission welcomes the transformational approach taken in the Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) Bill, which passed its third reading yesterday. The Commission’s Chair Hayden Wano says the Government now has the means to ensure better mental health and wellbeing outcomes for future generations.

"It is very good to see the Bill’s focus on understanding and addressing the social determinants of health and wellbeing, and on upholding te Tiriti o Waitangi. We welcome efforts to reduce health and wellbeing inequities," Mr Wano said.

"We want a continued focus on improving mental health outcomes and ensuring a range of views and experiences at the decision-making table."

As part of its submissions to the Pae Ora Select Committee, the Commission called for the inclusion of a mental health and wellbeing strategy, which was not incorporated in the final Bill.

"Improving mental health and addiction outcomes will require long-term planning and delivery. Including a mental health and wellbeing strategy in the Bill would have made it a non-negotiable feature of the future health system in Aotearoa New Zealand, ensuring future governments continue the commitment of the He Ara Oranga inquiry and Kia Manawanui Aotearoa," Mr Wano said.

"Irrespective of its inclusion in law, we call on the Minister of Health and the Ministry of Health to make a commitment to delivering such a strategy as a priority in the planning of the transformed health system in Aotearoa. We know how important mental health and wellbeing is to people and echo their calls for a continued focus on delivering tangible improvements."

The Commission welcomes the much-needed investment in primary and community care since 2019, the Budget 2022 investment in specialist mental health and addiction services, and the introduction of the Government’s mental health pathway, Kia Manawanui Aotearoa. These are all important steps in transforming the mental health and addiction system, as described in He Ara Oranga: Report of the Government Inquiry into Mental Health and Addiction.

"The Government now has an opportunity through Pae Ora reform to build on this kaupapa. Improved mental health, addiction and wellbeing outcomes for people in Aotearoa will require strong leadership and commitment from the Minister, the Ministry, and the new health entities. We urge the Government, particularly at this time of transition, to make sure transforming the mental health and addiction system remains a priority," Mr Wano said.

"Through the reforms, the Commission will work closely with the Ministry of Health, Health New Zealand, and te Mana Hauora Māori (the Māori Health Authority) to support, guide, and monitor a health system that prioritises mental health and wellbeing, and that puts mental health and addiction services front and centre."

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 