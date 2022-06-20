Allergy New Zealand Launches New Guidelines For Schools And Kura

Allergy New Zealand is delighted to launch its comprehensive new Allergy and Anaphylaxis Management Guidelines for Schools and Kura today.

The free Guidelines have been developed by Allergy New Zealand to support school leadership and management, as well as teachers and kaiako throughout the country. They have been peer reviewed by healthcare professionals on Allergy New Zealand’s Medical Panel and align with evidence-based allergy management advice.

Allergy New Zealand Chief Executive Mark Dixon says the organisation is committed to promoting safe and inclusive school environments for all students, particularly those living with allergies.

“We want to build confidence in school staff responsible for the health management, protection, and care of students, who are doctor-diagnosed as at risk of allergies and anaphylaxis,” he says. “I’m sure these Guidelines will become a valuable resource for schools and kura throughout the country.”

The Guidelines are not intended as clinical or medical guidelines for allergy diagnosis or treatment. Medical advice is best accessed from Immunologists, General Practitioners, or Nurse Practitioners.

“We hope people will share this resource widely to support those who are responsible for the day-to-day care and support of children who are at risk of allergies and anaphylaxis,” Mark says.

To access and download the free Allergy and Anaphylaxis Management Guidelines for Schools and Kura, visit the Allergy New Zealand website, here

