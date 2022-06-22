Support Your Whanau’s Immune Health With The ‘5 Steps To Good Health’

As we head into the chilly winter months, it’s only natural that Kiwis will have their family’s health top-of-mind.

Our immune system can be put under stress at any time of the year, however it is during winter that there is not only a drop in temperature, but also a rise in illness. A strong immune system can protect us from illness throughout the year and help us to recover sooner, should we catch anything. Taking care of our immune system is not only important so that we minimise the risk of ills and chills, it’s also critical for the prevention of more serious diseases.

“When it comes to winter nasties, it’s best to build your immune health before you start feeling ill,” advises Good Health’s in-house Naturopath Jane McClurg. “By making small changes to your daily routine you can make a big difference, and if you see the need for additional, targeted nutrient support, that’s where supplements can play an important role.”

With 35 years of experience supporting New Zealanders to be the best they can be, Good Health is here to support Kiwis naturally this winter with their 5 Steps to Good Health.

Across June – August, Good Health’s team of experts in natural health and wellness will guide New Zealanders naturally to support their immune system through five key pillars: Sleep, Immune Health, Movement, Mood and Digestion. Through a range of practical holistic tips that anyone can apply to their daily routines, to recommendations for additional targeted support from Good Health’s wide range of supplements, Good Health wants Kiwis to take their health into their own hands and supercharge Aotearoa’s immune health.

“We want to show Kiwis how easy it can be to make small, effective changes to make a big difference in your family’s health,” says Jane. “Our five key pillars of health are designed to educate how each plays an important part in a healthy and functioning immune system, and to encourage New Zealanders to listen to their bodies to understand where they may require additional support.”

Introducing the five key pillars of Good Health:

To reward Kiwis for putting their health first this Winter, Good Health will also be running a series of informational posts and competitions across June, July and August on their Facebook and Instagram pages. The prizes all promote improving your health under its respective focus pillar, from Fitbits to support movement to Vegepods for a healthy digestive system.

Good Health’s range of vitamins and supplements are available at all good pharmacies and health stores nationwide. Always read the label and use as directed. If symptoms persist see your healthcare professional.

For more information on each of the five pillars, and in-depth advice on supporting your immunity naturally please visit the full 5 Steps to Good Health homepage: https://www.goodhealth.co.nz/5-steps-to-good-health

