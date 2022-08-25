Two Crucial Pillars Of The Consumer And Whānau Voice Framework Launched At Parliament

The code of expectations for health entities’ engagement with consumers and whānau and the consumer health forum Aotearoa have both been launched at Parliament by Health Minister Hon Andrew Little.

Dr Janice Wilson, Chief executive of the Health Quality & Safety Commission (the Commission) says that under the Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) Act 2022, the Commission developed a code of expectations for consumer and whānau engagement in the health sector.

‘The code sets the expectations for how health entities must work with consumers, whānau and communities in the planning, design, delivery and evaluation of health services. This code is underpinned by the health sector and Te Tiriti o Waitangi principles.

We would like to thank stakeholders for the 160 submissions received as part of the consultation process. These submissions ensured that multiple perspectives were reflected in the code.’

The Commission is producing an implementation guide to help agencies adhere to the code and work closely together. All health entities must act in accordance with the code and report annually on how the code has been applied.

While the code specifically applies to Te Whatu Ora, Te Aka Whai Ora, PHARMAC, the New Zealand Blood Service and the Commission, the principles of the code will offer guidance to the entire health sector when engaging with consumers.

Dr Wilson says, ‘the Commission has also established the consumer health forum Aotearoa as part of this work. The forum connects consumers with the health system in a meaningful and human-centred way. The forum facilitates conversations between health consumers, whānau, consumer-led organisations and the health sector.’

Forum members help set the agenda, which is facilitated by the Commission, and are kept informed about developments and opportunities. Information gathered from the forum will help inform how consumer and whānau voices are built into the health system.

‘When consumers, whānau and communities see themselves reflected in the design, delivery and evaluation of health services, we provide a safer and higher-quality health system for all of Aotearoa New Zealand’, says Dr Wilson.

