In Labs We Trust…..Celebrating Our Critical Medical Laboratory Science Workforce In Aotearoa

After a hiatus since 2019 the New Zealand Institute of Medical Laboratory Science (NZIMLS) is pleased to finally have an in person national Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM) to celebrate and communicate the critical role of medical laboratory science in Aotearoa New Zealand. The ASM will be held from Wednesday August 31st to Friday 2nd September 2022 at Te Papa in Wellington.

With over 60 national speakers, including many who are very familiar to the public and media, this conference is built on the collaboration and coordination of all the stakeholders of Medical Laboratory Science in Aotearoa New Zealand. There are over 700 delegate registrations over the three days with representation from every corner of the motu. The conference will include presentations from familiar health leaders and some of our outstanding specialist scientists who continue to play an integral role in the pandemic and wider health responses. Topics including specialist haematology, biochemistry, diagnostic molecular pathology, and laboratory service governance, will be covered in plenary sessions and key specialist streams.

"To finally meet again in person with many of our colleagues is a long overdue opportunity to share our frontline experiences and reflect on what we achieved over the past two years. As a professional leader I am totally humbled and honoured to represent a group of outstanding practitioners who epitomise the true unsung medical heroes of the pandemic", says Terry Taylor, the NZIMLS president.

"To move from being a quiet backroom and undervalued workforce to one that has grown to be recognised as a totally essential frontline profession is a credit to those doing the mahi. Our specialist scientists have encompassed the newfound fame and grown as genuine leaders in the diagnostic medical and health research sectors", says Taylor.

The theme of the conference is ‘Winds of Change’. This reflects the long-awaited positive changes that the profession of medical laboratory science will see as services merge into Te Whatu Ora and Te Aka Whai Ora governance and stewardship over the next few years. The NZIMLS is excited for a new future of diagnostic service collaboration and new pathways for our up-and-coming specialist scientists.

This is an appropriate time to thank all the stakeholders within the medical laboratory industry of Aotearoa New Zealand who have supported the NZIMLS and the profession over the pandemic and the preceding years. The strong support from health leadership, the media, and the public has all contributed to the increased profile for this essential workforce. It has been acknowledged the toll the pandemic has had on the workforce but the determination, character, and expertise of so many to do their bit says it all about medical laboratory health professionals. The positive intent from health and political leadership in addressing the historical inadequacies that have bubbled to the surface during the pandemic will secure the future of the critical professional role of medical scientists and technicians within Te Whatu Ora.

