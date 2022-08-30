Nurses National Action Wednesday 31st August 2022

Nurses for Freedom NZ (NFFNZ) will be holding a National Day of Action on Wednesday 31st August. The public are invited to join the mandated health care workers and show their support from 2.30-4.30pm at over seventeen sites nationwide.

Over 1500 health care workers, including more than 600 nurses are unable to work in hospitals around New Zealand because of the continued vaccine mandates. Community midwives and healthcare staff from non-governmental agencies such as aged care and private hospitals are not included in the ‘official’ data meaning thousands more valuable workers are missing from our health and disability services.

"The gaps in services will increase as more health workers are terminated, resign, or are 'stood down' due to continuing booster requirements" states Deborah Cunliffe, Founder, and spokesperson for Nurses for Freedom NZ. "Nurses, carers and other health care professionals are drawing a line in the sand and are saying no to further injections based on evolving international evidence relating to the lack of effectiveness associated with the booster."

Nurses for Freedom NZ objectives remain clear. We want to see the mandates dropped and allow our much-needed health professionals back to work. New Zealanders deserve a health system that is safe physically and culturally.

Several months on from its first action, NFFNZ is now shining a light on the plight of nurses who have taken the Covid 19 injections and suffered an injury. Some of these nurses are now facing termination because they have chosen not to risk further injury or even death.

Cunliffe says it no longer makes sense to stop hundreds of nurses, midwives, and carers from working especially given the current workforce crisis in health. The reducing levels of Covid in the community, and the ever-growing body of evidence that show the injections do nothing to affect rates of transmission point to a public health policy that has passed its expiry date.

Visit https://nursesforfreedomnz.weebly.com/events.html for a full list of venues.

