Mercy Radiology Pledge To Walk The Talk This Blue September

Wednesday, 31 August 2022, 2:37 pm
Press Release: Mercy Radiology

This September, Mercy Radiology is supporting the Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand’s annual awareness campaign through an internally focussed ‘Blue Pledge’ initiative.

The Blue Pledge is Mercy Radiology’s take on the Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand’s 2022 Blue September campaign ‘Do something blue to help a mate through.’

Every year almost 4,000 New Zealand men are diagnosed with prostate cancer, and 700 will die from the disease.

As a leading provider of diagnostic imaging and treatment services, Mercy Radiology is only too aware of the importance of early detection, but Kiwi men are often hesitant to take that first step to visit their GP for a prostate check.

Dr Remy Lim, Medical Director, Mercy Radiology said of the Blue Pledge initiative; “Our staff are focused every day on caring for the health of their patients, and so we wanted to walk the talk and show our team that we care about their health and wellbeing too.

“For male employees with a family history of prostate cancer, high PSA levels or aged over 50, we’re encouraging them to commit to the Blue Pledge. They can do this by taking up our offer of two hours paid time off from mid-August through until the end of September to visit their GP for an annual prostate check.

“We are also encouraging all our team members to take the Blue Pledge for the men in their lives by giving their loved ones a nudge to get an annual prostate check too.

"All staff who take our Blue Pledge will be eligible for staff prizes, but the big prize is really about raising awareness of prostate cancer and ultimately saving lives.”

Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand, CEO, Peter Dickens says; “We have a long-standing and valued relationship with Mercy Radiology who continue to partner with us on crucial research programmes. Mercy Radiology recently also introduced PSMA radioligand therapy which is widely regarded as a gamechanger in the treatment of advanced prostate cancer.

“The Mercy Radiology Blue Pledge initiative is a practical example of how New Zealand businesses can demonstrate to their employees and whanau that they really do care about their health and well-being, and they should be applauded for this,” Dickens added.

Click here for more information on Mercy Radiology’s Blue Pledge.

