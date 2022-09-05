News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Dental Association Honours Dr Katie Ayers With Life Membership

Monday, 5 September 2022, 10:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Dental Association

The New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) honoured Dr Katie Ayers with Honorary Life Membership at the NZDA Conference at Te Pae, Christchurch, last month.

Dr Ayers is the Immediate Past President of the NZDA, and the Association’s spokesperson on access to care.

Dr Ayers is well known for her advocacy relating to improving access to dental care for low-income adults. Katie’s work for the benefit of the public and the Association absolutely typifies the Association’s motto ‘for the common good’.

Katie has provided the Association with long and exceptional service. Her many roles include; NZDA Board member, Executive Officer, and President (2019 – 2021).

Early acknowledgment came as the Association’s inaugural ‘Outstanding Young Dentist’ in 2005.

Katie has also served as a Director and Trustee of Medical Assurance Society, and is currently a Trustee and Director at Braemar Hospital in Hamilton.

Katie works as a Specialist Paediatric Dentist in Hamilton, and as an Oral Health Advisor and Approving Officer for Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) in the Midland region.

