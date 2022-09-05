Over 350 Delegates To Meet For National Rural Health Conference 2022

This week over 350 delegates will come together at Te Pae Convention Centre for the first National Rural Health Conference hosted by Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Network.

Associate Minister for Health (Māori) Hon Peeni Henare will open Conference on Friday 9 September.

Among the excellent speakers to present over the two days we will hear from Riana Manuel, Te Aka Whai Ora Chief Executive; Dr Sven Hansen, Founder of The Resilience Institute; and Dr Ihirangi Heke speaking on Te Ao Māori concepts and approaches to health and wellbeing.

This conference offers delegates the unique opportunity to influence the future direction of rural health priorities and participate in the highly valued partnership that Hauora Taiwhenua is nurturing with Te Whatu Ora and Te Aka Whai Ora.

Among the activities at Conference, there will be workshop sessions which will allow attendees to contribute to the co-design of:

A rural afterhours and urgent care Telehealth Service.

Rural health workforce training and education.

Resetting the design and funding of PRIME, after-hours, and urgent care.

During the conference dinner, we will celebrate the 30-year history of the New Zealand Rural General Practice Network, that led to the formation of Hauora Taiwhenua, along with the launch of a book: Growing Rural Health | Tipu Haere Tuawhenua Hauora to celebrate this legacy. We will also take time to recognise those “Tall Poppies” among us who have contributed at an exemplary level to rural health and wellbeing.

“We are looking forward to hearing announcements from Minister Henare about what support there will be for rural services in advance of the Interim Health Plan release,” says Dr Grant Davidson, Hauora Taiwhenua Chief Executive

“Our conference theme this year is Shaping the future of rural health – Mā mua ka kite a muri, mā muri ka ora a mua.

“This theme and whakatauki are highly relevant during this significant period of change we are experiencing in the health sector and with our transition to becoming Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Network.

“This whakatauki also reflects the importance of working together to move forward into the future.

“Our conference presents a valuable opportunity for us to share ideas, innovate, and influence a better future for rural health.”

© Scoop Media

