ASB Partners With Youthline & Launches New Campaign Via The Monkeys Aotearoa

To help accelerate the vital work of Youthline, ASB has entered into a three-year principal partnership with the mental health advocacy group, and has launched a new campaign to announce the new alliance.

Created by The Monkeys Aotearoa, part of Accenture Song, the new campaign aims to help connect more young people with mental health support. It targets 12 to 19-year-olds – a group disproportionately affected by the challenges of mental distress, and overrepresented in New Zealand’s suicide statistics.

ASB Chief Transformation Officer, Lohit Kalburgi, says: “At ASB, we have a commitment to helping our rangatahi build the strong foundations they need to succeed in life. Through this three-year partnership, we want to ensure Youthline can be there for any young New Zealander who is struggling.

“Work is underway to create new pathways for support. We’re helping to increase the number of Youthline counsellors to ensure thousands more young Kiwis get access to mental health support. And, we’re developing a student-led peer support programme that will be rolled out in schools across NZ where it’s needed most.”

The Monkeys Aotearoa Chief Creative Officer, Damon Stapleton, says: “Many young people experience feelings of being alone and overwhelmed. The transformation out of this hopelessness towards hope starts with talking. To ensure that all young people can take this important first step, the work demonstrates how something as simple as talking has the power to transform a seemingly hopeless situation.”

Head of Planning, Tom Sykes, adds: “We couldn’t be prouder to have worked with ASB to define how and where they could deliver on their brand purpose in the community, then helping them select the right partner to deliver real long-term impact, and now executing the programme and taking it to market with comms. Talking can be a big first step to hope for our teens, so it’s brilliant that ASB and Youthline are making sure there’s always someone there to listen.”

Directed by Joel Kefali at Good Oil, the ‘Talking Is The First Step’ campaign film is supported by online, out of home advertising and social.

To view ASB’s ‘Talking Is The First Step’ campaign film click here:



https://vimeo.com/745621955/32dcfaec33

https://vimeo.com/745622424/324ba3c291

