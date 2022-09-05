Helping Kiwi Families With CF Breathe A Little Easier

As New Zealand emerges from the hibernation of winter, Cystic Fibrosis NZ has launched their Sweatember Fundraiser, incorporating their new proxy for kindness, FRED Bear a.k.a Sweaty Freddy.

Sweatember is about using everyday activities to get moving and sweaty in support of people living with the cruelness of cystic fibrosis (CF). The introduction of Sweaty Freddy brings a fresh, fun, and energetic vibe to inspire New Zealand’s youth to get active during September.

Lisa Burns, Chief Executive from Cystic Fibrosis NZ says “Sweatember has grown by 20% over the last two years with a groundswell of public support and we’re aiming to make 2022 even bigger. Our goal is to sign up 350 individuals and groups working together to raise $200,000 that will help us continue to provide New Zealand’s CF community with vital wellbeing support services.”

“Exercise is a fundamental component of the CF treatment regime now and will continue to be even when Trikafta becomes accessible for our CF community.” says Lisa.

Cystic fibrosis affects all the exocrine glands which includes the sweat glands. People with CF lose more salt when sweating, and their sweat is two to five times saltier. From an early age, movement is encouraged, and new parents are taught how to make sure exercise becomes a consistent part of treatment because it aids in clearing mucous from the lungs.

CF is a cruel condition and there is no cure, but research shows that regular physical activity can improve the daily lives of those with CF, with benefits that extend beyond lung function. Staying fit helps to strengthen bone and muscle, manage diabetes, improve sleep quality, and heart health, build stamina, and lift mood.

“Demanding daily treatment regimes and a decline in health can be draining making it more difficult to exercise. Our Breath 4 CF physical activity grant is available to every person with CF in Aotearoa helping to motivate and ease some of the financial barriers.” says Lisa.

Individuals and families living with CF face an immense emotional, physical, and financial toll every single day. OJ Daniels from Rotorua says "Living with CF can get hard but also quite expensive, especially as things get worse. Things got worse for me, but after being accepted into the Vertex Managed Access Programme for Trikafta a few months ago, my life did a complete 180. Suddenly I’ve got the energy to workout daily and now the opportunity to participate in CFNZ Sweatember 2022 to help fundraise for fellow CF families who need it. As a bonus I get to stay fit and tackle physio all in one.”

Cystic Fibrosis NZ receives less than 4 percent government funding and relies on the generosity of New Zealanders to meet the ongoing needs of their community. Over the month of September, families, whānau, friends, businesses, schools, sports and community groups are invited to participate in Sweatember by signing up, and make their sweat count.

Every dollar raised from Sweatember is channelled back into local communities through CFNZ physical activity grants, vouchers and allowances for hospital admissions, welfare assistance, medical equipment, help with lung transplant costs, and when necessary, end of life support.

“Sweatember is so important to CFNZ and our community. It’s so much more than a fundraiser, it’s about supporting and encouraging our CF community to tackle some goals, it’s truly about hauora, and the four dimensions of physical, emotional, social, and spiritual wellbeing.” says Lisa.

Sweatember takes place 1 – 30 September 2022

Visit sweatember.org.nz

