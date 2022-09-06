News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Pharmac Releases Interim Response Following Pharmac Review

Tuesday, 6 September 2022, 6:18 am
Press Release: PHARMAC

6 September 2022

As part of its ongoing commitment to transparency, Te Pātaka Whaioranga - Pharmac has today shared their interim response to the Pharmac Review. It includes initial steps it has taken, as well as future projects and initiatives it intends to carry out.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to reflect on what we do, and how we do it,” says Pharmac’s Chief Executive Sarah Fitt. “We have welcomed the review’s findings and agree with the key areas for our improvement.

“Since 1993, Pharmac has worked hard to ensure funded medicines and medical devices are accessible for people in New Zealand. Alongside the recommendations and commentary, it was reassuring to hear the committee’s recognition of the important role Pharmac plays, and their view that the overall model is sound and continues to deliver significant benefits for New Zealand.

“We recognise, however, that we can improve the way Pharmac makes decisions around funding medicines and medical devices. We believe there are four key areas which we need to focus on making these changes. These are:

  • Enhanced assessment and decision-making
  • Te Tiriti excellence
  • Doing more to achieve health equity
  • Better involvement of and collaboration with others

“In developing our interim response, we sought input from the Ministry of Health, Te Whatu Ora and Te Aka Whai Ora, to help ensure a more integrated health system. We also sought input from our advisory committees – Pharmacology and Therapeutics Advisory Committee and Consumer Advisory Committee – to ensure clinical and consumer perspectives were factored into our response.

Pharmac’s full response to the review is due with the Minister of Health at the end of October. This will focus on a longer-term work programme.

“We will share the full response and provide regular updates on our progress so the public can be assured in our efforts and intentions to do better overall, for all people in New Zealand.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from PHARMAC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 