Pharmac Releases Interim Response Following Pharmac Review

6 September 2022

As part of its ongoing commitment to transparency, Te Pātaka Whaioranga - Pharmac has today shared their interim response to the Pharmac Review. It includes initial steps it has taken, as well as future projects and initiatives it intends to carry out.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to reflect on what we do, and how we do it,” says Pharmac’s Chief Executive Sarah Fitt. “We have welcomed the review’s findings and agree with the key areas for our improvement.

“Since 1993, Pharmac has worked hard to ensure funded medicines and medical devices are accessible for people in New Zealand. Alongside the recommendations and commentary, it was reassuring to hear the committee’s recognition of the important role Pharmac plays, and their view that the overall model is sound and continues to deliver significant benefits for New Zealand.

“We recognise, however, that we can improve the way Pharmac makes decisions around funding medicines and medical devices. We believe there are four key areas which we need to focus on making these changes. These are:

Enhanced assessment and decision-making

Te Tiriti excellence

Doing more to achieve health equity

Better involvement of and collaboration with others

“In developing our interim response, we sought input from the Ministry of Health, Te Whatu Ora and Te Aka Whai Ora, to help ensure a more integrated health system. We also sought input from our advisory committees – Pharmacology and Therapeutics Advisory Committee and Consumer Advisory Committee – to ensure clinical and consumer perspectives were factored into our response.

Pharmac’s full response to the review is due with the Minister of Health at the end of October. This will focus on a longer-term work programme.

“We will share the full response and provide regular updates on our progress so the public can be assured in our efforts and intentions to do better overall, for all people in New Zealand.”

