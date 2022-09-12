MidCentral COVID-19 Update Monday 12 September

We have 401 total active cases of COVID-19 in the MidCentral rohe, including 47 reinfections in the past seven days. This is a 17 percent decrease in total active cases compared with the seven days prior.

There are seven people in Palmerston North Hospital with COVID-19, one case in Horowhenua and none in the ICU.

We have reported one COVID-related death in the last week. Our thoughts and sympathies are with their friends and whānau.

As of 11.59pm 11 September, there were approximately 222 active cases in Palmerston North, 80 in Horowhenua, 54 in Manawatū, 30 in Tararua and 18 in Ōtaki.

It’s good to see our total active cases dropping each week as we step into spring. We continue to encourage our community to keep up with good health measures for all winter viruses, such as staying home if you’re unwell.

If you haven’t already, a COVID-19 booster is one of your best forms of protection against COVID-19. A number of people are becoming eligible for their second booster, and we encourage those who are to get their second booster.

Head to Book My Vaccine | Ministry of Health NZ (covid19.health.nz) or phone the COVID Healthline on 0800 28 29 26, 8am to 8pm, 7 days a week to book an appointment.

