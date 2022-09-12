News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

MidCentral COVID-19 Update Monday 12 September

Monday, 12 September 2022, 12:57 pm
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

We have 401 total active cases of COVID-19 in the MidCentral rohe, including 47 reinfections in the past seven days. This is a 17 percent decrease in total active cases compared with the seven days prior.

There are seven people in Palmerston North Hospital with COVID-19, one case in Horowhenua and none in the ICU.

We have reported one COVID-related death in the last week. Our thoughts and sympathies are with their friends and whānau.

As of 11.59pm 11 September, there were approximately 222 active cases in Palmerston North, 80 in Horowhenua, 54 in Manawatū, 30 in Tararua and 18 in Ōtaki.

It’s good to see our total active cases dropping each week as we step into spring. We continue to encourage our community to keep up with good health measures for all winter viruses, such as staying home if you’re unwell.

If you haven’t already, a COVID-19 booster is one of your best forms of protection against COVID-19. A number of people are becoming eligible for their second booster, and we encourage those who are to get their second booster.

Head to Book My Vaccine | Ministry of Health NZ (covid19.health.nz) or phone the COVID Healthline on 0800 28 29 26, 8am to 8pm, 7 days a week to book an appointment.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MidCentral District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 