Save The Emergency Department For Emergencies

People in Canterbury are being reminded to save Emergency Department (ED) for emergencies, due to large numbers of people presenting with non-urgent conditions at Canterbury’s Urgent Care facilities and the Christchurch Hospital ED.

Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury Chief Medical Officer, Dr Richard French, says the additional demand is resulting in people seeking non-urgent care having to wait.

“If you’re not sure how urgent your condition is, please call Healthline for free health advice any time of day or night by calling 0800 611 116.

“Many colds and fevers are viral and can be treated at home. Our Stay Well This Winter booklet has been delivered to all Canterbury households and there’s also a wide range of information on self-care available on our website and on Healthinfo Waitaha.

“You can also see your local pharmacist for advice on medication and minor health concerns.

“Moorhouse Medical also has reduced hours for their Urgent Care facility again this week and will close this facility at 4pm during the week and 2pm at the weekend for the rest of September. The Riccarton Clinic or the 24-Hour Surgery are open their normal hours although also reporting high volumes of waiting patients. If it’s an emergency, please call 111.

““Please remember if you are really unwell, we want to see you. I apologise to those who are having to wait and understand that this can be particularly distressing when unwell.” says Dr Richard French.

There is no single condition causing the issue, it is a range of illnesses affecting the community.

“There is one really important action people in Canterbury can do to protect themselves and others: ensure all of their vaccinations are up to date including their second COVID-19 booster if eligible,” says Dr Richard French.

