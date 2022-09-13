Researcher Confirms Unseen Link Between Glaucoma And Mental Health

Imagine finding out that you are losing your sight and can no longer go for a walk, read, drive a car, or do many everyday tasks.

A glaucoma diagnosis can change the lives of patients and their whānau overnight, and with this, feelings of increased anxiety, despair, and hopelessness can develop. It’s this less visible, but no less significant, indirect impact of glaucoma, and the need to support patient mental health and education, that Glaucoma New Zealand are raising awareness of in the lead up to the annual Mental Health Awareness Week, 26 September to 2 October. This is an initiative from the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand.

Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that damage the optic nerve and is the leading cause of irreversible blindness. People with glaucoma are more likely to develop depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders, and with greater severity1. There are 50,000 Kiwis living unknowingly with glaucoma, and 25-30% of Kiwis with glaucoma experience mental illness.

Associate Professor Simon Skalicky is a Melbourne-based Ophthalmologist, and leading researcher on the impact of glaucoma on mental health. His Australian research found that patients face a wide array of fears upon diagnosis, including not being able to work, loss of independence, future blindness, loss of ability to drive, and implications for their family. His Kiwi counterparts believe there are a number of lessons for us to learn from A/Prof Skalicky on this side of the Tasman around thinking holistically about patient wellness and that includes their mental health.

The role of education in helping to alleviate this glaucoma patient anxiety was investigated in a 2018 study by A/Prof Skalicky and fellow researchers. Newly diagnosed glaucoma patients were provided with specific glaucoma education, in addition to what they’d been told by their ophthalmologist, and outcomes such as their anxiety level and glaucoma comprehension were measured. This research found that education had a positive role in improving the patient’s knowledge about glaucoma, reduced their anxiety, and made them feel empowered2.

A/Prof Skalicky is a vocal advocate for a wider view of patient care and says, “We need to provide educational resources to empower individuals to take control of their own health and not be passive users of healthcare facilities. I'm a big believer that knowledge is power and that patients deserve to know everything. It’s very important that glaucoma patients, and their wider networks, have access to all the information they need, feel supported, and join networks where they can connect with others and feel less isolated - that’s where Glaucoma New Zealand plays such a vital role.”

Professor Helen Danesh-Meyer, Chairwoman of Glaucoma New Zealand, says; “We’re passionate about saving sight because we know that this is essential to retain independence. We want to improve Kiwis’ understanding of glaucoma and the treatment options available to help to reduce the fear and loneliness that can accompany a glaucoma diagnosis.”

“We connect Kiwis living with glaucoma with a community, social services, and information to help them to maintain their quality of life and provide psychological support, information, and encouragement. Please get in touch with us if you’re feeling at all isolated or anxious and reach out to family and friends and encourage them to contact us if they need support.”

To find out more about the support and services that Glaucoma New Zealand offers, head to glaucoma.org.nz, or contact them directly for support via freephone 0800 452 826 or email at info@glaucoma.org.nz.

Helpline services are also available right now in New Zealand that offer support, information and help for you and your parents, whānau, and friends. Need to talk? (Free call or text 1737), Lifeline (0800 543 354), and Samaritans (0800 726 666) provide 24/7 mental health helpline support services.

Editor’s Notes

References:

1Jung KI, Park CK. Mental Health Status and Quality of Life in Undiagnosed Glaucoma Patients: A Nationwide Population-Based Study. Medicine (Baltimore). 2016 May;95(19):e3523. doi: 10.1097/MD.0000000000003523. PMID: 27175648; PMCID: PMC4902490. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27175648/

2Skalicky SE, D'Mellow G, House P, Fenwick E; Glaucoma Australia Educational Impact Study Contributors. Glaucoma Australia educational impact study: a randomized short-term clinical trial evaluating the association between glaucoma education and patient knowledge, anxiety and treatment satisfaction. Clin Exp Ophthalmol. 2018 Apr;46(3):222-231. doi: 10.1111/ceo.13016. Epub 2017 Aug 11. PMID: 28691363. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28691363/

© Scoop Media

