Vertex Statement Regarding Trikafta

Friday, 16 September 2022, 11:04 am
Press Release: Vertex

Vertex is extremely disappointed that Pharmac has decided not to prioritise funding of Trikafta® (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) for New Zealand’s cystic fibrosis (CF) patients.

We understand that Pharmac must make choices within a fixed budget, about which patient groups will have access to new, innovative medicines. However, we are surprised by this decision, particularly given their recent public acknowledgment of the clinical impact that Trikafta would have on CF patients in New Zealand.

Vertex remains committed to New Zealand’s CF community and will continue to work collaboratively with Pharmac to find a path forward so that those Kiwis who can benefit from Trikafta have the same access as patients in more than 30 other countries around the world.

