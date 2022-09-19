News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

GP Failed To Implement A Robust Plan For Management Of Man’s Kidney Disease

Monday, 19 September 2022, 2:01 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

The need to ensure tests are followed up, and examinations and tests are undertaken to determine the extent of an illness to support timely diagnosis and management, was highlighted in a decision by Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell.

This case concerns services provided to a man by a GP and medical centre, relating to the diagnosis and management of his kidney disease, until the man was diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney failure.

In her decision Ms McDowell found the GP in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights (the Code) for a number of deficiencies in care provided to the man, which collectively represented a failure to provide services with reasonable care and skill. She also found the GP in breach of the Code for not adequately informing the man of his deteriorating renal function test results in a timely manner and the risk of ongoing use of certain medication in the context of impaired renal function.

Ms McDowell emphasised "the importance of good communication and robust clinical documentation".

She considered that "a number of oversights in the man’s care contributed to a delay in his diagnosis with Stage 4 kidney disease".

Ms McDowell noted clinical advice received that "overall management of the man’s renal disease, particularly the failure to undertake appropriate investigations early on to enable staging of the disease and an appropriate structured management and surveillance plan, departed from accepted practice to a moderate degree".

"I accept that the medical centre had appropriate policies in place at the time of these events, and consider the errors made by the GP were individual failings and do not indicate broader systems issues at the medical centre.

"However, I have identified some deficiencies in the medical centre’s complaint management on this occasion," says Ms McDowell.

Ms McDowell recommended the GP provide a written apology to the man and his family, and conduct an audit to ensure clinical documentation is of an appropriate standard according to the Medical Council of New Zealand (MCNZ) practice guidelines. She also recommended MCNZ consider whether a review of the GP’s competence is warranted.

Ms McDowell further recommended the medical centre provide a written apology to the man and his family, conduct a further audit to ensure that patients are classified appropriately in terms of whether they have kidney disease, and undertake communication and complaints management training for staff.

The medical centre accepted the findings of this report, and following the events of this case undertook a range of actions and made changes to improve its processes and policies. HDC were also advised by the GP that he has reflected on, and learnt from this complaint, and made changes to his systems and practice.

"Complaints provide a learning opportunity which can lead to system improvements. I am pleased to see the changes made since these events by the GP and medical centre, which will result in improved standards of care and may prevent other families going through a similar situation in the future," says Ms McDowell.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 