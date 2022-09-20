News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Canteen Aotearoa’s Biggest Fundraiser ‘Bandanna Day’ Returns To Its Pre-pandemic Glory

Tuesday, 20 September 2022, 2:30 pm
Press Release: CanTeen

Youth cancer charity CanTeen Aotearoa supports rangatahi/young people aged 13-24 experiencing cancer either themselves or in their whānau. Each year on Bandanna Day (Friday, 23 September 2022), CanTeen calls on Aotearoa to show rangatahi impacted by cancer they aren’t alone by wearing a bandanna. The funds raised through bandanna sales go directly to helping CanTeen reach more rangatahi in need.

More than 4,200 rangatahi are impacted by cancer every year across Aotearoa. When the global pandemic hit, CanTeen had no choice but to change the way they delivered their services and support to rangatahi impacted by cancer. Events and programmes went virtual and several fundraisers had to follow suit. However, CanTeen is excited to again be providing face-to-face services alongside its online service offering - and for its iconic fundraising campaign Bandanna Day 2022 to return in all its pre pandemic glory.

Nick Laing, CanTeen’s CEO, said Bandanna Day 2022 will be bigger and better than ever this year.

“CanTeen are excited to be back on the streets and in schools, selling bandannas and supporting rangatahi impacted by cancer, face-to-face,” said Nick.

“Each year Bandanna Day helps raise vital funds and allows us to support more rangatahi impacted by cancer. Over the last three years, our fundraising abilities have been severely impacted due to the global pandemic and we’re looking forward to getting back out into the community this year.”

In the lead up to Bandanna Day, CanTeen and their rangatahi are encouraging the community to get involved by:

  • Purchasing a bandanna online from shop.canteen.org.nz
  • Making a donation at donate.canteen.org.nz
  • Hosting fundraising events in schools, workplaces or with family and friends
  • Purchasing a bandanna or making a donation to volunteer collectors on the streets of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch on Bandanna Day - Friday 23 September

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from CanTeen on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 