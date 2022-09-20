Canteen Aotearoa’s Biggest Fundraiser ‘Bandanna Day’ Returns To Its Pre-pandemic Glory

Youth cancer charity CanTeen Aotearoa supports rangatahi/young people aged 13-24 experiencing cancer either themselves or in their whānau. Each year on Bandanna Day (Friday, 23 September 2022), CanTeen calls on Aotearoa to show rangatahi impacted by cancer they aren’t alone by wearing a bandanna. The funds raised through bandanna sales go directly to helping CanTeen reach more rangatahi in need.

More than 4,200 rangatahi are impacted by cancer every year across Aotearoa. When the global pandemic hit, CanTeen had no choice but to change the way they delivered their services and support to rangatahi impacted by cancer. Events and programmes went virtual and several fundraisers had to follow suit. However, CanTeen is excited to again be providing face-to-face services alongside its online service offering - and for its iconic fundraising campaign Bandanna Day 2022 to return in all its pre pandemic glory.

Nick Laing, CanTeen’s CEO, said Bandanna Day 2022 will be bigger and better than ever this year.

“CanTeen are excited to be back on the streets and in schools, selling bandannas and supporting rangatahi impacted by cancer, face-to-face,” said Nick.

“Each year Bandanna Day helps raise vital funds and allows us to support more rangatahi impacted by cancer. Over the last three years, our fundraising abilities have been severely impacted due to the global pandemic and we’re looking forward to getting back out into the community this year.”

In the lead up to Bandanna Day, CanTeen and their rangatahi are encouraging the community to get involved by:

Purchasing a bandanna online from shop.canteen.org.nz

Making a donation at donate.canteen.org.nz

Hosting fundraising events in schools, workplaces or with family and friends

Purchasing a bandanna or making a donation to volunteer collectors on the streets of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch on Bandanna Day - Friday 23 September

© Scoop Media

