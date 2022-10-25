MHF Response To Annual Provisional Suicide Data

Ruia te pō, ka ao, ka awatea

Moving from darkness into the light

Today the Mental Health Foundation (MHF) joins people across Aotearoa to mourn the 538 New Zealanders who have died by suspected suicide.

“Each of these 538 people leave behind grieving whānau and friends. We send you all our aroha and acknowledge your deep pain and loss,” MHF chief executive Shaun Robinson says.

“Within this sadness is hope as we see the number of deaths drop significantly, and for the third year in a row. While Māori are still disproportionately impacted it is very encouraging to see the suicide rate for Māori dropping at a faster pace than the general population.”

“The Mental Health Foundation, along with thousands of others across Aotearoa, are committed to preventing suicide every day. The reduction in deaths shows that together we can turn our suicide numbers around,” Mr Robinson says.

“Over the Covid-19 period, we’ve seen significant investment in wellbeing awareness, including encouragement to support, and connect with each other. These simple things make a huge difference and help to prevent suicide. We urge the government to continue funding and supporting programmes such as the Covid-19 wellbeing response “All Sorts”, which we know impacts positively on people,” Mr Robinson says.

“Wellbeing campaigns lead to enhanced social connection, equip people to support each other and have helping conversations, and give people daily activities that build resilience - these are key factors in preventing suicide. We all want a continued reduction in deaths, therefore, we need to keep doing these things.”

Interpreting suicide statistics is something that needs to be done with care. The trend over the past decade is showing a decline in the overall number and rate, but there is much more work to be done.

“While any death by suicide is one too many, we are optimistic that this is the third year in a row that there has been a year-on-year reduction in suspected suicides. Given the challenging times in which we live, this further reduction shows suicide prevention initiatives are making a difference. We want to acknowledge the entire suicide prevention workforce for tirelessly supporting vulnerable New Zealanders,” Mr Robinson says.

He murimuri aroha ki ngā taonga kua riro

Our deepest sympathy to loved ones.

