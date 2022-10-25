The Meningitis Foundation Says Pharmac Proposal To Partially Fund A Meningococcal B Vaccine Will Not Work

The Meningitis Foundation Aotearoa New Zealand says that this afternoon’s announcement from Pharmac, that it is proposing to partially fund vaccination for the deadly meningococcal B strain, does not go far enough.

Pharmac is currently seeking comments on its proposal to fund the meningococcal B vaccine from 1 March 2023 for:

§ children up to 12 months of age, and a catch up programme for children from 13 to 59 months of age (inclusive) to 31 August 2025

§ people aged 13 to 25 years who are entering into or in their first year of close-living situations, and a catch up programme for people this age who are already living in close-living situations to 28 February 2024.

In its oral submission to the Health select committee tomorrow, the Meningitis Foundation is seeking the Government’s support to protect all of the country’s rangatahi, and its most vulnerable groups.

Their plan is to make the meningococcal B available to the same narrow group eligible for the existing ACWY vaccine – those entering into or in their first year of close-living situations.

The Meningitis Foundation’s chair, Gerard Rushton, says that, while he’s glad Pharmac are proposing to partially fund vaccination for one of the deadliest strains of meningococcal disease, it was unlikely to have a material impact.

Pharmac’s proposal, he says, also completely misses the two most significant at-risk groups, Māori and Pasifika within this age range.

“This is a huge oversight. Vaccination rates amongst these groups must be prioritised, given that 70% of cases so far this year have presented within these groups. The risk posed to these groups is completely missing from Pharmac’s proposal,” says Gerard.

“The commencement of the programme in March 2023 would also miss the commencement of the academic year for tertiary institutions. If implemented, the commencement date must be brought forward, so that parents can have peace of mind that their children are protected.”

The Meningitis Foundation says that, while it is great that there will be some protection among 13-25 year olds in close living situations, there are many others within this age group who will be missed, such as those living in share houses, or multigenerational homes or those who choose not to undertake any form of tertiary education.

“The existing programme has a low overall community awareness, and even more concerningly it has low awareness from medical professionals, which is vital in educating people that they are eligible to receive the vaccine. Vaccination rates set by the Government for the ACWY vaccine have failed to reach their target.” says Gerard Rushton.

“It was under this same programme earlier this year that saw Pharmac allow $1.7 million worth of meningitis vaccines to go unused and be close to expiry. The criteria for the meningococcal B vaccine are the same as those for the wasted vaccines.”

“Any widening of access MUST be supported by a high-profile awareness campaign by the Ministry of Health. People need to know they’re eligible, and that a vaccine is available,” he says.

The Government has already committed to defeating meningitis by 2030, as a signatory to the Defeating meningitis by 2030 global road map at the World Health Organisation’s World Health Assembly in November 2020. Despite that, says Rushton, little progress seems to have been made in the last two years.

He says that, while the Foundation commends the potential inclusion of a meningococcal B vaccine in the childhood vaccination programme, today’s announcement will not enable to meet its commitment to the World Health Organisation’s goal.

The Foundation’s board is currently in Wellington, in preparation for their presentation to Parliament’s Health select committee tomorrow.

Rushton says he is disappointed that Pharmac decided to release the funding proposal announcement the day before the Foundation was due to make its oral submission to the committee without first talking to the Foundation.

The Foundation says that protection through vaccination should be available to all rangatahi, not just a select few.

Background

In March 2022, the Meningitis Foundation presented a petition to Dr Shane Reti, National Spokesperson for Health, signed by 6,357 New Zealanders. The petition urges the Government to fund both meningococcal vaccines for the most common strains of meningococcal disease – the B and A, C, W, & Y strains – for all 16-year-olds before they leave school.

The Foundation will be making an oral submission to Parliament’s Health committee tomorrow. The submission is a critical component of the Foundation’s campaign calling on Parliament to make two currently available vaccines, which cover the most common strains of meningococcal disease, free for all young people.

There have already been 55 cases of invasive meningococcal disease reported in New Zealand so far this year, including several deaths. Seventy per cent of those cases are Māori and Pasifika.

