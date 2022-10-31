News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

HDC Finds Deficiencies In Care Contributed To Elderly Woman’s Death

Monday, 31 October 2022, 5:36 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

The Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner found an over stretched and under resourced emergency department were factors contributing to the death of an elderly woman from hypoxic brain injury (oxygen deprivation).

Carolyn Cooper found Te Whatu Ora - Te Pae Hauora o Ruahine o Tararua MidCentral (formerly MidCentral District Health Board) breached Right 4(1) of the Code of Health and Disability Consumers’ Rights (every consumer has the right to services provided with reasonable care and skill). It also breached Right 4(5) (every consumer has the right to cooperation among providers…).

She also found a registrar breached Right 4(1) of the Code for prescribing medications to the woman without input from senior medical staff.

Ms Cooper said the ED lacked a system to guide staff in their actions when the agitated woman presented to the ED. She found significant deficiencies in the care provided to the woman including inadequate monitoring and poor communication between the different disciplines involved in the woman’s care

The woman (Ms A) fractured her nose following a fall at home. She was transferred to Palmerston North Hospital Emergency Department by ambulance. She had a history of mental health combined with cardio respiratory issues.

Ms A was given a range of sedatives to manage her agitation but went into cardiorespiratory arrest and had to be resuscitated. Following surgery to control her bleeding nose, she was transferred to the intensive care unit but was found to have sustained a brain injury. She was taken off life support four days later and died.

Ms Cooper says the findings highlight the importance of making sure sedation is performed in a monitored area by appropriately skilled staff who are able to intervene when they recognise complications.

"Public hospitals have a duty to provide services of an appropriate standard… Ms A presented to ED with an acute and moderately severe nosebleed following an unwitnessed fall. Her age and history of mental health and cardio respiratory disease meant she was a particularly vulnerable patient who required close monitoring. Unfortunately, despite knowing these factors, the care provided to her was deficient in several respects."

Te Whatu Ora - Te Pae Hauora o Ruahine o Tararua MidCentral has implemented several changes including updating its policies for procedural sedation and developing guidelines for sedation of agitated patients.

Ms Cooper recommended it provide a written apology to the family of the deceased woman.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds
About eighty-five million years ago, New Zealand split away from the supercontinent Gondwana. On board were plants and animals that evolved without predatory land mammals... More>>


Rodger Fox Big Band: To Headline At The Wellington Jazz Festival With Homage To Hone Tuwhare
The Rodger Fox Big Band returns to Wellington Jazz Festival later this October with all new work, paying homage to the poetry of the late Hone Tuwhare on Saturday, 22 October... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 