Taking Vaccinations To Taranaki Communities

Are you or your whānau overdue for a COVID-19, MMR, antenatal or childhood immunisation? No need to worry; whether you’re in Uruti, Whangamomona, Pātea, Ōkato, or somewhere in between, the vaccination teams at Te Whatu Ora - Taranaki and its healthcare partners are here to help, with free, walk-in clinics being held in communities all the way round the maunga!

Megan O’Donnell, Te Whatu Ora - Taranaki vaccination clinic nurse says she really loves being able to take the vaccination service out into the community.

"We know it’s not always easy for people to get to town or to their usual GP, so we’re making it easier for people to protect themselves and their whānau by staying up to date with their vaccinations."

All of the clinics are walk-in, so no bookings are needed. No GP? That’s no problem either; come on in and the team will take care of all your vaccination needs, including any questions you may have.

In the last couple of years, for one reason or another, a significant number of Taranaki children have fallen behind in their routine childhood vaccinations, so these are now also available at the community clinics.

The recent increase in COVID-19 cases throughout New Zealand also shows there is a real need for people to ensure they are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations, including boosters.

Megan says, "Having COVID-19 does not provide the same level of immunity as getting vaccinated, and boosters give an extra layer of protection, providing stronger, longer lasting immunity. Keep your immunity levels up by visiting me and my friendly colleagues at any of the walk-in vaccination clinics in New Plymouth, Hāwera and around the maunga!

Visit www.tdhb.org.nz/covid19/vaccine.shtml to find a vaccination clinic near you.

