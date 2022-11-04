News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Dental Association Calls For Greater ‘Water Only’ Focus In Schools On National Oral Health Day

Friday, 4 November 2022, 6:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Dental Association

Embargoed until 5am 
 

Dental Association calls for greater ‘water only’ focus in schools on National Oral Health Day

The New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) is calling for greater introduction of ‘water only’ schools this National Oral Health Day (4 November).

NZDA says that with the Ministry of Education’s consultation on healthy drinks in schools being effectively deferred to a report due out by late 2023 there is a need to step up efforts in schools.

“Dentists have a role to encourage their local schools to only provide healthy drinks, these being water, unflavored milk and non-dairy milk alternatives,” said NZDA Sugary Drinks Spokesperson Dr Rob Beaglehole.

Although the numbers of schools voluntarily introducing ‘water only’ policies isn’t large overall, teachers and staff in schools that have made the change have reported a positive impact on learners.”

National Oral Health Day also coincides with the Association’s Switch to Water Challenge – where people give up sugary drinks instead of water for 30 days this November.

“It’s really easy to sign up to Switch to Water, so we urge all Kiwis to give it a go,” concludes Dr Beaglehole.

Each year thousands of people across the country sign up with their whānau, schools, workplaces, or as individuals to take the 30-day switch to water challenge, It is a great way to start new habits and kick old ones.

Further information on signing up to the Switch to Water Challenge is at https://www.nzda.org.nz/public/switch-to-water/register

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Dental Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Stardome Observatory: Last Blood Moon Until 2025

A blood moon at midnight tonight will be the last total lunar eclipse we’ll see until 2025. More>>


Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 