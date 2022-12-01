News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Balance Your Festive Fare With Fresh Fruit And Vegetables

Thursday, 1 December 2022, 10:03 am
Press Release: Five plus a day

New Zealand’s 5+ A Day Charitable Trust is encouraging us all to include more fruit and vegetables in our celebrations leading up to Christmas to provide a balanced approach during the festive season.

Christmas is a time for celebrating and many of us tend to over indulge. 5+ A Day Trustee and Principal Scientist and Team Leader at Plant & Food Research, Dr Carolyn Lister says serving up a delicious platter of healthy, colourful fruit and vegetables is the perfect way to balance the menu.

“Fresh, healthy fruit and vegetables really are the gift of health. Packed with nutrients such as vitamin C and some of the B vitamins which help with reducing fatigue, seasonal favourites like strawberries and asparagus are ideal to share with your whānau at this time of year,” she says.

If you’re catering for a crowd at a party this month, Dr Lister suggests planning dishes packed with fresh seasonal produce.

“Platters are an easy way to entertain at this time of year and look impressive. Build a delicious and colourful platter with avocado dips, asparagus hors d’oeuvres, and red cherry tomatoes to really please and nourish a crowd,” she says.

“A simple platter like this contains a whole range of nutritional benefits from vitamin C through to folate and dietary fibre. This ensures friends and whānau will keep a little balance while celebrating.

Dr Lister also suggests that salads are another quick & easy way to include a big boost of nutrition at your upcoming event.

“Green salads can be flavoured with almost any combination of seasonal produce. My favourite festive take is adding fresh summer berries or cherries to my greens along with a big handful of fresh herbs. Adding another handful of nuts provides the healthy fats which enable our bodies to get the most out of the nutrients in the greens,” she says.

“Creating colourful, balanced, delicious recipes that incorporate your 5+ A Day and more, really is the greatest way to show your support for the health of your friends and whānau this holiday season.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.


Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Five plus a day on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>

Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>



Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 